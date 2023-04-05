Former PM Brian Mulroney recovering following cancer treatment

3 hours ago
Politics

Mulroney served arsenic premier curate from 1984 to 1993

CBC News

· Posted: Apr 05, 2023 5:48 PM EDT | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Older man looks retired model successful agency building.

Former premier curate Brian Mulroney was treated successful Montreal, his family said. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Former premier curate Brian Mulroney is recovering aft being treated for prostate cancer.

Mulroney's girl Caroline Mulroney — who is besides Ontario's curate of proscription — confirmed nan news to CBC.

"My family is comforted by nan outpouring of support from crossed our country," she said successful a media statement. She said her begetter underwent curen successful Montreal and is expected to "be backmost to normal" successful nan coming weeks.

Mulroney served arsenic premier curate from 1984 to 1993. He brought Canada its free waste and acquisition statement pinch nan United States successful 1988. Mexico later joined nan nine nether nan North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). The woody was renegotiated and replaced by the Canada United States Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) successful 2020.

Mulroney besides put guardant 2 law accords, nan Meech Lake Accord and nan Charlottetown Agreement, to amend nan Constitution and amended relations betwixt Quebec and nan remainder of Canada. Those accords failed.

Source Cbc

