Former Russian President Medvedev warns NATO ‘peacekeeping’ troops in Ukraine will be legitimate targets

4 hours ago
Any ‘peacekeeping’ troops deployed by NATO successful Ukraine will beryllium morganatic targets warned Dmitry Medvedev, nan erstwhile President of Russia.

Dmitry Medvedev, nan Deputy Chairman of nan Security Council of nan Russian Federation said that nan alleged NATO peacekeepers will go a morganatic target for nan Russian service if they frighten Russia while connected nan frontline of interaction successful Ukraine, and will beryllium destroyed.


Posting connected his Telegram channel earlier today, Friday, March 31, he warned: “In Europe, location is simply a caller crazy thought of sending immoderate ‘peacekeepers’ to Ukraine nether nan auspices of NATO. How astir that? Alliance countries proceed to ply nan Kyiv authorities pinch weapons, tanks and different subject instrumentality arsenic champion they can”.

“They nonstop their sidesplitting instructors and bloody mercenaries each day. They support, praise, and buss nan Banderite b******s pinch each their hearts and springiness them various prizes and medals. And now, supposedly, they are going to seduce them not to conflict Russia, they will person them to ‘stick a bayonet successful nan ground'”.

“The NATO guys are not conscionable punk-ass bitches, who person mislaid their greed and effrontery. They return everyone other for a bunch of f****g idiots. And, smirking cynically, they connection their ‘peacekeeping’ services”.

“Their existent intentions are clear – to found connected nan statement of interaction a bid that benefits them from a position of force. To present their ‘peacekeeping’ troops into Ukraine pinch instrumentality guns and connected tanks, wearing immoderate benignant of bluish helmets pinch yellowish stars”.

“The history of operations carried retired by nan USA and its friends successful various regions of nan world shows really it ends. The tragedies of Korea, Vietnam, Yugoslavia, Iraq, Afghanistan, and galore African countries”.

“It is clear that nan alleged NATO peacekeepers are simply going to participate nan conflict connected nan broadside of our enemies. To get their hands soiled connected this, bringing nan business to nan constituent of nary return. To unleash nan very Third World War that is truthful feared successful words”.

“It is besides evident that specified ‘peacemakers’ are our nonstop enemies. Wolves successful sheep’s clothing. They will beryllium a morganatic target for our equipped forces if they are deployed connected nan beforehand statement without Russia’s consent, pinch weapons successful their hands and straight frighten us. And past these ‘peacekeepers’ must beryllium ruthlessly destroyed”.

“They are soldiers of nan enemy. They are combatants, not ‘letter-writers’. And they will beryllium killed successful nan people of hostilities. It remains to beryllium seen whether Europe is fresh for a agelong succession of coffins of its ‘peacekeepers'”.

Earlier this Friday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban revealed that the EU countries are adjacent to discussing nan taxable of sending ‘peacekeeping-type’ troops to  Ukraine.

Last year, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that NATO was going to nonstop a peacekeeping ngo to Ukraine. At nan time, Sergei Lavrov, nan Russian Foreign Minister, stressed that this would beryllium a nonstop conflict betwixt Russia and nan alliance, arsenic reported by gazeta.es.

