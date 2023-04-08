Former sorority member claims she got kicked out for questioning leadership

Yet different TikToker is coming cleanable astir what surviving successful a sorority is really like, and erstwhile again, it doesn’t overgarment a very affirmative picture.

According to @iambabyduck, nan assemblage senior spent years successful Greek life until precocious erstwhile she allegedly started asking chap sisters their opinions connected really nan location was being tally — and claimed she was kicked retired for it.

“its really laughable really they dainty people,” nan TikToker wrote successful her station caption.

After nan video went viral, dozens of commenters started begging for much specifications astir what went down, and successful a bid of follow-up videos, @iambabyduck proceeded to stock her broadside of nan story.

Based connected immoderate photos and footage she included successful nan series, it appears she was a portion of nan Alpha Gamma Delta sorority astatine nan University of Alabama.

A section astatine nan University of Alabama did not instantly reply to In The Know’s petition for comment.

“I attraction a batch little astir really getting kicked retired than I do astir really they’ve handled everything,” nan TikToker clarified successful her 2nd station astir nan incident.

She past goes connected to telephone nan full point “ridiculous,” accusing group wrong her sorority of being “immature” and “unprofessional” for really they’ve treated her.

In fact, nan student claims that she wasn’t moreover going to spell nationalist pinch what happened until she received an anonymous matter from personification urging her not to talk astir it connected TikTok — and that, if she did, it would “look bad” and beryllium “embarrassing” for her.

“That was really nan straw that collapsed nan camel’s backmost for me,” @iambabyduck shared earlier diving into nan details.

According to nan TikToker, she and immoderate of her chap sorority sisters were allegedly called to a “standards” gathering that came pinch nary schedule aliases explanation. After nan gathering was postponed respective times for various reasons, a mini group of those invited started talking much candidly successful a backstage group chat.

Turns out, galore of them felt nan aforesaid measurement astir things: disappointment complete really sorority execs and advisors were moving things and ignored whenever they tried to propose improvements of immoderate kind.

“We consciousness disrespected. We consciousness looked down upon a batch of times if we don’t fresh into their cleanable mold of what a cleanable Alpha Gam should be,” nan TikToker continued successful her 2nd video.

After chatting much astir their grievances, a group of seniors decided to create a mini study to spot if others were emotion nan aforesaid way. While @iambabyduck admits she was nan 1 to create and nonstop retired nan survey, she insists it was each wholly anonymous and intended to bring astir affirmative alteration if — and only if — many others were emotion nan aforesaid way.

A caller standards gathering was scheduled, during which @iamducky was grilled by high-up members successful nan statement and allegedly told by 1 that what she did was “the astir disrespectful thing” nan personnel had ever seen personification do to nan sorority’s executive board.

She was besides put connected “emergency personnel status,” which appears to beryllium a probation play imposed while her rank was nether review.

As a result, @iambabyduck claimed she was disinvited to nan upcoming Parents Weekend, which near her parents successful an awkward spot since they had already taken clip disconnected activity and booked flights arsenic good arsenic a hotel for nan typical event.

Finally, a reappraisal gathering was group to find @iambabyduck’s status, arsenic good arsenic that of 2 different members successful nan house. All 3 members were told they could publication a missive defending themselves earlier nan board, but earlier it moreover began, nan TikToker claimed her entree to nan sorority location was trim disconnected — leading her to judge they had already made up their minds.

@iambabyduck claimed successful a video that she many times asked nan committee to explicate to her what norm she had violated successful nan sorority handbook. Though she wasn’t getting immoderate answer, she later saw that an update was made to nan bylaws soon earlier her reappraisal meeting, which would make what she did against nan rules. However, she claimed that nary of this was done done ballot aliases discussion, per nan guidelines.

Needless to say, @iambabyduck past recovered herself kicked retired of nan sorority contempt nan truth that she only has 2 months near of schoolhouse until her elder twelvemonth — and her full assemblage profession — is over.

Many group couldn’t thief but measurement successful in nan comments aft listening to nan full saga.

“They’re virtually psychotic,” 1 personification said of nan sorority board. “They’re THAT distraught astir a survey.”

“CHANGED THE BYLAWS WITHOUT A VOTE???” personification other exclaimed. “WHAAAAAT???”

“This is EMBARRASSING ON THEIR END,” different personification wrote. “They should beryllium tense now.”

Others called nan sorority sisters power-hungry “mean girls,” while immoderate suggested nan TikToker writer and get her money backmost for each nan years she wasted there.

At nan extremity of nan day, @iambabyduck insists she doesn’t person animosity toward nan mostly of nan girls she met done nan sorority.

“I emotion and respect 99% of nan girls successful that house,” nan TikToker shared successful her last video.

As for nan girls who really lived successful nan location pinch @iambabyduck, she says they’ll beryllium her friends for life and knows they person her back. But erstwhile it comes to going head-to-head pinch nan advisors and executive board, she has nary regrets astir really she handled things.

“You tin only dainty group truthful poorly for truthful agelong until someone’s going to push back,” nan TikToker declared.

