Former Tory whip to stand down at next election after club assault claims

Chris Pincher, nan MP whose behaviour kickstarted nan extremity of Boris Johnson's premiership, is opinionated down astatine nan adjacent election.

Mr Pincher, who has been nan MP for Tamworth since 2010, resigned from his occupation arsenic lawman main whip successful July past year pursuing allegations astir his conduct.

Mr Pincher was accused of groping 2 men successful a backstage members nine and apologised for "drinking acold excessively much" and embarrassing "himself and different people".

Mr Johnson past suspended Mr Pincher from nan Tory statement after he came nether unit to return swift action successful nan aftermath of nan allegations.

It later emerged that Mr Johnson had already been told astir an investigation into Mr Pincher's behaviour 3 years earlier, but successful a consequent apology, he suggested he forgot he was informed.

In an explosive missive to parliament's standard's commissioner, erstwhile Foreign Office imperishable caput Lord McDonald accused Downing Street of making "inaccurate claims", saying they "keep changing their communicative and are still not telling nan truth".

Downing Street yet admitted that Mr Johnson had been told astir an investigation into Mr Pincher's inappropriate behaviour successful 2019, contempt days of saying he had been unaware of circumstantial allegations against his erstwhile lawman main whip.

Although Mr Johnson apologised, nan erstwhile premier minister's handling of nan ungraded precipitated his downfall, having followed months of allegations of norm breaking successful Downing Street during nan COVID pandemic.

A number of Conservative MPs criticised Mr Johnson complete nan Pincher affair, pinch erstwhile main whip and existent carrier caput Mark Harper telling Sky News astatine nan clip that elder furniture ministers should see their positions.

His remarks echoed nan sentiment of committee chair William Wragg, who accused nan authorities of having "no regard" for upholding standards successful nationalist life.

MPs' goodwill was besides tested by nan government's attempts to alteration nan rules to forestall nan suspension of past Conservative MP Owen Paterson aft he collapsed lobbying rules.

Moments aft Mr Johnson apologised for appointing Mr Pincher, Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resigned from their furniture positions as chancellor and wellness secretary, respectively.

It sparked a activity of resignations that led to nan illness of Mr Johnson's government.

Mr Pincher has represented his constituency successful nan Commons arsenic an independent MP ever since he was stripped of nan Tory statement whip.

He remains nether investigation by nan parliamentary commissioner for standards for "actions causing important harm to nan estimation of nan House arsenic a whole, aliases of its members generally".

Mr Pincher is 1 of a number of MPs to person announced they are opinionated down astatine nan adjacent election.

Mr Javid, erstwhile wellness caput Matt Hancock and Tory MP Nadine Dorries are among nan salient names who will not activity a return to nan Commons.