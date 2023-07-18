Four banks offering this post office small saving scheme earning 7.5% interest rate

Mahila Samman Savings Certificates, 2023, a mini savings strategy for women and girls, was introduced successful nan 2023-24 Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, pinch nan nonsubjective of promoting financial inclusion and empowering women, including girls. This mini redeeming strategy was earlier disposable astatine station offices only, but now it tin opened astatine banks also.

The Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, authorised each Public Sector Banks and qualified Private Sector Banks to adopt and operationalize nan Mahila Samman Savings Certificate, 2023 done an e-gazette announcement published connected 27 June 2023,

Four banks offering Mahila Samman Savings Certificate

1) Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda has rolled retired Mahila Samman Savings Certificate, 2023 strategy crossed India

2) Union Bank of India

Union Bank of India has rolled retired Mahila Samman Savings Certificate, 2023 strategy crossed India

3) Canara Bank

Canara Bank has rolled retired Mahila Samman Savings Certificate, 2023 strategy crossed India.

According to nan Canara Bank charismatic tweet, “Canara Bank is proud to present nan Mahila Samman Savings Certificate (MSSC) Scheme crossed India. As your trusted banking partner, we are committed to supporting women's financial maturation and empowerment. Contact your nearest Canara Bank branch to study more."

4) Bank of India

Bank of India is nan first lender to operationalise nan Mahila Samman Savings strategy astatine each its branches, MD and CEO Rajneesh Karnatak said.

Mahila Samman Savings Certificates: Interest rate

The Mahila Samman Savings Certificate (MSSC) Scheme is simply a caller inaugural by nan Government for women. MSSC is simply a 2-year deposit scheme, which offers an liking complaint of 7.5% per annum. The strategy is valid for a two-year play up to March 31, 2025.

Mahila Samman Savings Certificates: Eligibility

All women are eligible to unfastened an account, which tin beryllium opened for herself aliases by a guardian (female aliases male) connected behalf of a insignificant girl.

Mahila Samman Savings Certificates: Deposit amount

Under this scheme, a azygous relationship holder tin make a cumulative deposit of ₹200,000 – either astatine 1 clip aliases successful phases pinch a minimum deposit of ₹1,000, successful multiples of ₹100.

Individuals tin unfastened aggregate accounts but a minimum clip spread of 3 months is to beryllium maintained betwixt nan existing relationship and nan opening of different account.

Mahila Samman Savings Certificates: Withdrawal rules

Partial withdrawal tin beryllium initiated by nan relationship holder aliases nan Legal Guardian (in lawsuit of a minor) up to 40% of nan eligible equilibrium aft completion of 1 twelvemonth from nan day of opening of nan account.

Mahila Samman Savings Certificates: Taxation rules

The liking is compounded quarterly and credited to nan Mahila Samman Savings Certificate account. All net nether nan Mahila Samman Savings Certificate will beryllium taxable arsenic per existing income taxation provisions. However, TDS (Tax Deducted astatine Source) will not beryllium deducted nether nan scheme.

Catch each nan Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates connected Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates. More Less

Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 02:49 PM IST