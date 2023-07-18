Four banks offering this post office small saving scheme earning 7.5% interest rate

- Home
2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 02:49 PM IST Sangeeta Ojha
The Mahila Samman Savings Certificate, 2023 is simply a mini savings strategy for women and girls successful India, introduced to beforehand financial inclusion and empowerment. It tin now beryllium opened astatine banks arsenic good arsenic station offices
Mahila Samman Savings Certificates, 2023, a mini savings strategy for women and girls, was introduced successful nan 2023-24 Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, pinch nan nonsubjective of promoting financial inclusion and empowering women, including girls. This mini redeeming strategy was earlier disposable astatine station offices only, but now it tin opened astatine banks also.
