Four Scotland players among 13 to leave Edinburgh

Four Scotland internationals are among 13 elder players group to time off Edinburgh astatine nan extremity of nan season.

Winger Damien Hoyland, stand-off Jaco van der Walt, scrum-half Henry Pyrgos and flanker Nick Haining will each exit.

Winger Jack Blain and centre Cammy Hutchison will besides move on, arsenic will full-back Henry Immelman, who agreed a move to nan Bulls earlier this season.

Lee-Roy Atalifo, Harrison Courtney, Pierce Phillips, Jamie Jack, Bruce Houston and Nick Auterac will exit too.

Pyrgos has represented his state 28 times since 2012 while Haining has played 11 times, arsenic precocious arsenic past year.

Van der Walt was selected doubly for Scotland successful 2020 while Hoyland, who made his debut successful 2015 against Italy and his first commencement nan pursuing year, has 4 caps.

"This is ne'er an easy clip of nan season. Every subordinate has fixed their each to nan jersey and we can't convey them capable for their committedness and cognition erstwhile representing this club," said caput coach Mike Blair, who will besides time off this summer.

"Damien is simply a nine centurion; a subordinate who epitomises what it intends to play for Edinburgh, while nan likes of Jaco and Henry person some fixed truthful overmuch to nan nine during their clip successful nan capital.

"Those guys are conscionable to sanction a few. Every subordinate departing has worn nan jersey pinch pridefulness and that's each we tin ever ask. It's been an absolute pleasance coaching them."

Edinburgh appointed erstwhile Sale head of rugby Steve Diamond arsenic their "lead rugby consultant" until nan extremity of this play pursuing Blair's determination to measurement down.

Scotland hooker Ewan Ashman agreed connected Thursday to subordinate Edinburgh from Sale Sharks this summertime connected a four-year deal.

Ashman became nan 2nd Scotland subordinate to work together to subordinate Edinburgh this week aft scrum-half Scott Steele signalled his volition to sign erstwhile he leaves Harlequins successful nan summer.

Dan Gamble (prop), Rudi Brown (back row), Matt Russell (stand-off) and Ben Evans (wing) will each besides time off nan Edinburgh Academy this summer.