Four teenage girls left screaming for their lives at sea are winched to safety by rescue helicopter 

By Tom Pyman

Published: 11:42 BST, 7 April 2023 | Updated: 11:42 BST, 7 April 2023

Four teenage girls who screamed for their lives astatine oversea while clinging to rocks for an hr and a half aft getting into problem astatine a beauty spot were winched to information by a rescue helicopter.

The group, aged astir 16 years old, swam done nan celebrated arch astatine Durdle Door but sewage caught retired by nan beardown swell while attempting to return to nan shingle beach.

Multiple group called 999 arsenic they screamed for thief while desperately holding on, and police, lifeboat and coastguard crews rushed to their assistance astatine nan idyllic Dorset landmark.

Due to nan rocky location and nan volatile oversea state, they could not beryllium reached by a boat, truthful a coastguard rescue chopper was deployed.

The girls, who were wearing wetsuits, were winched to information successful nan chopper aft a 90 infinitesimal ordeal.

They were fixed check-ups aft vulnerability to nan acold h2o and scrapes to their legs from nan rocks.

Walker Tracey Hannam, 56, a erstwhile RSPCA worker, said she heard nan girls' screams from nan beach.

She said: 'I was connected nan formation and saw 2 girls waving astatine us, past I could perceive their screams. They were terrified.

'There were 2 different girls astir nan area from them, I deliberation they were each 15 aliases 16 years old.

'They swam done nan arch but nan oversea was very rough.

'I and others called 999 and watched nan rescue.

'The lifeboat could not scope them truthful a chopper winched nan girls to information aft astir 90 minutes.

'I'm truthful relieved that they are each ok.'

The incident astatine 4.30pm yesterday was attended by Dorset Police, Weymouth Lifeboat, Kimmeridge Coastguard, Lulworth Coastguard, South West Ambulance Service and Coastguard Helicopter Rescue 175.

The rescue was completed conscionable earlier 6pm.

A Kimmeridge Coastguard spokesperson said: 'Multiple 999 calls were received from members of nan nationalist informing that a group of group were screaming for thief clinging to rocks a small measurement retired to sea.

'With Weymouth Lifeboat connected segment and incapable to effort a safe rescue owed to nan oversea authorities and location issues, it was down to CG chopper R175 to transportation retired a winch betterment lifting nan 4 group onto nan helicopter.

'With bedewed suits connected nan 4 group had been swept retired to oversea and managed to get to nan rocks for information until thief arrived.

'With nan 4 group connected committee we group astir securing a landing tract and assisted successful keeping them lukewarm erstwhile nether our attraction and transferring to an awaiting ambulance to beryllium checked complete for effects of acold and 2 pinch insignificant limb complaints.'

A Weymouth Lifeboat spokesperson added: 'The 4 girls were swimming and sewage into difficulties and were clinging to rocks.

'The inshore lifeboat attended but location was excessively overmuch swell to get correct into nan cliffs and rocks truthful nan coastguard chopper was nan champion measurement to rescue them.

'The girls were winched to information and taken to nan apical of nan cliffs.'

Coastguard person urged swimmers to deterioration wetsuits and cheque nan tide times earlier they participate nan water.

Allan Norman, Senior Coastal Operations Officer for HM Coastguard, said: 'We received aggregate 999 calls astir youngsters screaming for thief and location were intelligibly a batch of group concerned.

'We are grateful to each those that raised nan siren - we rushed to nan segment and reasonably quickly were capable to speak to nan casualties and supply immoderate reassurance.

'They had connected wetsuits and that was key; it's really important to beryllium decently prepared. They were a small embarrassed but they didn't request to be, we are present to help.

'As we spell into nan Easter weekend, we expect tons of visitors to our coasts, truthful cheque tide times, publication our information tips connected our website and - if things do spell incorrect - telephone 999 and inquire for nan coastguard.'