People guidelines successful beforehand of a photograph showing French history and surface science coach Samuel Paty astatine a tribute ceremonial held 1 twelvemonth aft Paty’s decease successful Eragny-sur-Oise, northwestern Paris, connected October 16, 2021.

French prosecutors are seeking to effort 14 group complete nan beheading of a coach by an Islamic extremist successful 2020, a crime that shocked France, a root adjacent to nan lawsuit told AFP connected Friday.

The astir superior charges -- complicity successful a violent execution -- person been recommended for 2 friends of nan Chechen exile who murdered coach Samuel Paty aft he showed pictures of nan Prophet Mohammed to his pupils.

The nationalist panic crime prosecutor's agency has besides recommended charges against six different adults and six children for alleged offences linked to nan sidesplitting successful nan Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine.

The murderer, 18-year-old Abdullakh Anzorov, was changeable dormant by constabulary astatine nan scene.

Prosecutors judge his friends, named arsenic Azim E. and Naim B. successful nan investigation, accompanied Anzorov to bargain a weapon and Naim. B travelled pinch him to nan school.

Investigating magistrates will make nan last telephone connected whether to complaint nan suspects and nonstop them to trial.

Paty was targeted aft messages dispersed connected societal media that he had shown cartoons of nan Prophet Mohammed from nan satirical mag Charlie Hebdo to his class.

The 47-year-old history and surface science coach had utilized nan mag arsenic portion of an morals people to talk free reside laws successful France, which does not criminalise blasphemy.

Prosecutors person besides recommended charges of associating pinch terrorists for nan begetter of a student astatine Paty's school, a extremist Islamic preacher, arsenic good arsenic a Muslim person successful interaction pinch Anzorov via Twitter.

Paty has go a awesome of France's conflict to support its strict secular values, pinch President Emmanuel Macron calling him a "quiet hero" of nan republic.

