Fox News CEO said correspondent's fact-check of Trump's election lies was 'bad for business,' new emails show

Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott sounded nan siren wrong nan institution astir nan financial fallout that nan right-wing web would suffer if it continued aggressively fact-checking then-President Donald Trump’s lies aft nan 2020 election, according to messages that became nationalist Wednesday.

In 1 instance, Scott emailed Meade Cooper, executive vice president of premier clip programming, and expressed vexation aft analogous Eric Shawn appeared connected Martha MacCallum’s show and fact-checked Trump and a Sean Hannity guest.

“This has to extremity now,” Scott said successful a December 2, 2020, message.

“This is bad for business and location is simply a deficiency of knowing what is happening successful these shows,” Scott added. “The assemblage is furious and we are conscionable feeding them material. Bad for business.”

A Fox News spokesperson told CNN that Scott was not taking rumor pinch nan fact-checking, but said nan matter was astir “one big calling retired another,” seemingly referring to nan truth that MacCallum and Shawn fact-checked a impermanent that appeared connected Hannity’s show.

The email to Cooper was revealed arsenic portion of Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 cardinal defamation suit against Fox News. Like respective documents made nationalist Wednesday, nan email had antecedently been redacted successful earlier tribunal filings. The caller emails were included successful a position that Dominion showed astatine a proceeding past week successful Wilmington, Delaware. The voting exertion institution publically released nan afloat slideshow Wednesday, per a tribunal order. Fox News, which denies immoderate wrongdoing, has accused Dominion of cherry-picking emails to coming a self-serving communicative astir what nan right-wing web did aft nan 2020 election.

“These documents erstwhile again show Dominion’s continued reliance connected cherry-picked quotes without discourse to make headlines successful bid to distract from nan facts of this case,” a Fox spokesperson said successful a statement. “The foundational correct to a free property is astatine liking and we will proceed to fiercely advocator for nan First Amendment successful protecting nan domiciled of news organizations to screen nan news.”

In different email written by Scott, zinging analogous Kristin Fisher, who now useful astatine CNN, for her expected “dismissive tone” successful November 2020 aft nan statesmanlike contest, nan Fox News main disclosed that nan institution had “lost 25k subs from FOX NATION,” its streaming service.

In earlier tribunal filings, nan information astir nan Fox Nation subscriptions had been redacted.

The messages underscore nan panic that gripped Fox News successful nan aftermath of nan 2020 predetermination erstwhile its viewers rebelled against nan transmission for accurately calling nan predetermination for President Joe Biden.

Other recently released emails showed web producers discussing really putting Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell connected nan aerial inflated ratings. At nan time, Powell, Giuliani and big Lou Dobbs were promoting debunked conspiracy theories that Dominion had rigged nan 2020 predetermination by flipping millions of votes.

“Any time pinch Rudy and Sidney is guaranteed gold!” nan Dobbs shaper wrote. In different email, different Dobbs shaper wrote, “to support this alive, we really request Rudy aliases Sidney.”

The afloat email chains are not publically available.

Rupert Murdoch, nan Fox Corporation chairman, called Donald Trump’s predetermination lies that incited nan January 6 onslaught connected nan US Capitol “pretty overmuch a crime,” according to an email that became nationalist Wednesday. The email had antecedently been redacted successful earlier tribunal filings.

“Trump insisting connected nan predetermination being stolen and convincing 25% of Americans was a immense disservice to nan country,” he wrote to Scott and cc’d his son, Lachlan, connected Jan. 20, 2021. “Pretty overmuch a crime. Inevitable it blew up connected Jan 6th.”

“Best we don’t mention his sanction unless basal and surely don’t support him,” Murdoch continued. “We person to respect group of rule and if it comes to nan Senate don’t return sides.”

A spokesperson for Murdoch declined to remark connected nan message.

Murdoch besides acknowledged successful his deposition that he had told Scott to extremity Trump’s appearances connected nan network’s air.

“At immoderate time, I surely said that,” Murdoch said.

Correction: This communicative has been updated to explain that Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott was zinging Kristin Fisher's supposedly "dismissive tone" successful a 2020 email, not big Dana Perino's. The speech Scott was referring to occurred erstwhile Fisher was connected Perino's show.