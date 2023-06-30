Fox News host Jesse Watters sparked 'epic meltdown' among execs at insurance conference

By Aneeta Bhole For Dailymail.Com

Fox News talk big Jesse Watters sparked an 'epic meltdown' among executives of an security convention aft making crude comments questioning Vice President Kamala Harris' gender.

Watters, who is group to helm nan network's 8pm hr arsenic Tucker Carlson's replacement adjacent month, was nan featured speaker at a meal for nan Big 'I' Legislative Conference successful April.

The arena is hosted by nan Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America and Watters was invited to do an question and reply pinch nan organization's retiring president, Bob Rusbuldt.

A source, who wished to stay anonymous, told CNN Business that Watters made nan crude comment, which allegedly prompted immoderate laughter but besides outrage.

No video aliases audio of nan talk has surfaced from nan April luncheon but nan root claims that immoderate executives walked retired of nan room.

'It was an epic meltdown afterward,' 1 of nan group acquainted pinch nan matter told nan broadcaster. 'The statement went into harm control.'

The talk betwixt Watters and Rusbuldt continued aft nan remark but had 'immediate consequences' according to nan outlet.

Rusbuldt, who was group to officially discontinue successful August, allegedly apologized later that time - he was later said to person been 'sidelined from astir duties astatine nan security organization.'

A spokesperson from Fox News told DailyMail.com that Watters had 'no recollection' of nan matter - but noted his caller assignment to nan premier clip tv spot.

'In fact, nan unscripted Q&A he participated successful was good received pinch executives thanking him profusely afterward, enthusiastically taking photos, and presenting him pinch an award,' nan web spokesperson said.

'He was told it was 1 of nan champion talks they've ever held and ne'er received feedback from nan statement aliases his speaking supplier aft nan event.'

CNN were speedy to make remark connected 'right-wing media' claiming blimpish assemblage members had go 'desensitized to the incendiary rhetoric.'

'Outside nan Fox News bubble, however, Watters and nan divisive comments that he peddles for a surviving are acold little popular,' nan article noted.

The comments went connected to probe nan 'right-wing media bubble' calling Watters comments 'reprehensible.'

Later questioning what nan outlet referred to arsenic nan 'split successful society' which saw 'Jesse promoted' and 'Bob fundamentally fired.'