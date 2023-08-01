Fran Drescher says SAG-AFTRA is prepared to strike for at least 6 months: ‘We’re in it to win it’

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said nan national representing much than 160,000 actors and others successful nan intermezo manufacture is financially prepared to stay connected onslaught for nan adjacent six months, arsenic nan onslaught starts its 19th afloat day.

"Well, I don't person a crystal ball," Drescher said connected TODAY erstwhile asked really agelong she expects nan onslaught to continue. "We person financially prepared ourselves for nan adjacent six months. And we're really successful it to triumph it."

The actors represented by SAG-AFTRA person been connected strike since July 13, pursuing what Drescher called an "unprecedented" 12-day hold successful July to effort to travel to an statement pinch nan Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents awesome mobility image studios.

Comcast, nan corp that owns TODAY’s genitor institution NBCUniversal, is 1 of nan intermezo companies represented by nan AMPTP.

"I don't cognize whether they're punishing america aliases what," Drescher said. "We gave them an unprecedented, 12-day hold to effort and travel to a gathering of nan minds to avert a strike, but thing really came retired of that."

There has been nary activity pinch nan AMPTP since nan onslaught was called, Drescher said.

"From nan infinitesimal we said we were connected onslaught now, aft nan hold ran out, we said we are happy to proceed negotiating, let's support talking," she said. "And they've said no."

When reached for remark from TODAY, nan AMPTP said: "We stay committed to uncovering a way to mutually beneficial deals for some unions."

SAG-AFTRA members are demanding amended salary and amended moving conditions, arsenic good arsenic contracts that see provisions connected artificial intelligence, Drescher said.

Drescher said what nan AMPTP is presently offering successful wages is little than what members were making successful 2020, and that nan studios want nan national to judge nan complaint done 2026.

"It's outrageous. The business exemplary changed and they're unwilling to alteration nan contract," she said, referring to really streaming has played a domiciled successful really actors are paid.

Drescher said 86% of nan union’s members don’t scope nan costs period to person wellness benefits, which she said is conscionable beneath $27,000 per year.

"These are hardworking people," she said. "They want nan aforesaid things for their children that each of those CEOs that are making ample fortunes want for their children."

Drescher besides addressed nan interim agreements nan national has authorized, which allows independent films to proceed accumulation arsenic agelong arsenic they work together to beryllium bound by nan woody nan national is seeking pinch nan AMPTP.

"This intends our journeyman performers and unit will beryllium capable to person opportunities to activity to salary their bills," she said. "And arsenic agelong arsenic those group person much opportunities to work, past we tin clasp patient connected our consequence pinch nan AMPTP, who will beryllium near retired successful nan acold if they don't travel backmost to nan table."

She added nan national will proceed to support interim agreements truthful that immoderate actors, performers and unit tin proceed to activity done nan strike.

"That's very important because they're honoring our proposals and that proves that they're not unrealistic," she said. "They're reasonable, and they're fair."