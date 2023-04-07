BUSINESS

Emmanuel Macron, accompanied by apical French business executives, concluded his travel to China on Friday pinch a sojourn to nan southern city of Canton, where he met with more Chinese investors. With trade talks on nan agenda, several deals between companies from some countries have already been sealed during the French president’s first visit to China since nan Covid-19 pandemic. A French economist shares pinch FRANCE 24 her penetration connected nan concerns surrounding waste and acquisition ties betwixt Paris and Beijing.

Business is successful nan aerial arsenic Airbus announced on Friday that it would present 50 helicopters to GDAT, 1 of China's largest chopper lessors. The announcement was made only a time aft Airbus pledged to double production successful China by mounting up a 2nd assembly statement astatine its Tianjin plant. Meanwhile, French nationalist energy company Électricité de France (EDF) renewed its statement pinch Chinese energy elephantine China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN). Cosmetics leader L’Oréal sealed a woody pinch e-commerce platform Alibaba on ‘sustainable consumption’ while h2o and discarded guidance company Suez clinched a desalination contract with China’s Wanhua chemical.

This bid of freshly inked business deals, highlighted by Macron’s travel to China, seems to show France’s affirmative outlook on business successful China. FRANCE 24 talked to Mary-Françoise Renard, an economics professor astatine nan University of Clermont Auvergne and head of nan Institute of Research connected China’s Economy, to shed ray on current Sino-Franco trade relations.

FRANCE 24: What benignant of signals do these business deals send? Do they represent a broadening of current trade relations between Paris and Beijing?

Mary-Françoise Renard: It’s a bully sign, of course! It intends that businesses are going smoothly for French companies successful China, so it’s good news. But this doesn’t necessarily represent significant changes to existent waste and acquisition relations between France and China as nan precocious sealed deals are prepared a agelong clip successful advance. Despite this being President Macron’s first sojourn since 2019 to China, commercial transactions between nan 2 nations have ne'er ceased during this period. We did, indeed, witness throughout the past 3 years a slowing down owed to constraints imposed by nan pandemic, during which China unopen down its borders. But it’s part of nan world trend, economical activities across countries decreased successful nan aforesaid period. We’re really just picking up wherever we near it earlier Covid.

Despite a mostly affirmative outlook, respective manufacture players have cited concerns complete continuing to behaviour business successful China and advocate for a much cautious approach. Do you stock specified concerns?

The concerns [of French businesses trading pinch China] are good grounded. There is simply a greater consequence owed to nan current geopolitical climate as good arsenic expanding interventions from nan Chinese Communist Party. Government involution has already been heavy coming in China, but it has become overmuch more prominent [China’s authorities has imposed statement units successful backstage companies since 1993, a argumentation that has expanded nether Xi Jinping]. Companies are near pinch small wiggle room, which inevitably leads to a definite cautiousness, even wariness that was overmuch little noticeable successful nan past.

Does that mean that only multinationals and ample corporations can spend to return the risk of trading with China?

I would for illustration to constituent retired a particularity successful France’s business fabric, which is far from being new: France has a batch of ample companies and a batch of mini companies. What we don’t have are medium-sized companies, contrary to Germany, for example. And it’s much riskier for a mini institution to export goods, especially to China. The institution would need to hire export managers with good knowledge of China’s marketplace and know-how, which tin be very costly. It’s much easier for ample corporations, which already have nan basal resources astatine hand and can, eventually, spend to fail. Unfortunately, owed to structural reasons and nan existent economical conjuncture, France does not person medium-sized companies that tin besides afford to return connected specified a risk.

According to statistic published by French customs, France’s waste and acquisition shortage vis-à-vis China continued to widen to €39.6 billion successful 2021, a now decades-long trend. Is location immoderate imaginable betterment successful sight?

France’s waste and acquisition deficit is essentially due to the structure of nan country’s foreign trade. We export various services to China which grant america pinch surpluses (€6.1 cardinal successful 2021), but we import a lot more goods (€77.7 cardinal successful 2021) which ultimately leads to a shortage successful our waste and acquisition equilibrium pinch China. And nan widening of our trade shortage is partly the consequence of recovering family depletion successful France as good arsenic increasing business output, which drove nan request of imported materials. Structurally speaking, France suffers from a deficiency of competitiveness connected equipment for family consumption, specified arsenic electronics, clothing and other daily-use products. The shortage is present to stay, and [it’s not necessarily a bad thing] if we dream to maintain the existent level of family consumption.

The World Trade Organization on Wednesday published a report forecasting a world alteration successful waste and acquisition maturation to 1.7% for this year. How much would this impact waste and acquisition between Paris and Beijing?

Of course, we cannot exclude bonzer events, aliases successful immoderate case, events that hap earlier than predicted specified as the Ukraine war. But successful nan existent discourse of things, it is very likely that we will witness a slowing down of business transactions between France and China due to precocious inflation, growing geopolitical tensions and protectionist policies group successful spot by nan US.

Part of nan US’s protectionist policies tin beryllium recovered in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed last August that openly targets China. Do you deliberation this divide might bring Europe and China closer?

It’s very hard to predict. The US’s policies would probably not directly change Europe’s economical strategies towards China. The second would astir certainly attempt to profit and seduce Europe, arsenic nan US’s IRA alienates moreover its European partners. However, Europe pursues a strategy that is more centred on diversifying risks than decoupling [from nan US]. For now, Europe continues to create its relations pinch China independently through trade and dialogue.