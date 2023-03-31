Issued on: 31/03/2023 - 10:47Modified: 31/03/2023 - 10:48

File photo: Sophie Binet of the French General Confederation of Labour (CGT) speaks during a May Day rally on May 1, 2015, in Hamburg, Germany.

France's hard-left CGT national has elected its first female leader, 2 CGT sources told Reuters connected Friday.

Sophie Binet, 41, was elected secretary-general arsenic a astonishment discuss campaigner aft a agelong nighttime of deliberations, coming up of Marie Buisson, who was backed by outgoing leader Philippe Martinez, and Celine Verzeletti, who was supported by a much hardline faction of nan union.

The CGT property work said it could not corroborate Binet's predetermination arsenic agelong arsenic its members had not been informed.

Binet, a erstwhile schoolhouse supervisor, is nan caput of CGT's UGICT section representing engineers, managers and method unit and was responsible for equality issues successful nan union's executive committee.

She takes complaint arsenic France's unions are successful a months-long standoff pinch President Emmanuel Macron complete pension reform.

The CGT, France's second-largest union, has formed a agreed beforehand pinch nan much mean CFDT — the first clip successful years — to artifact nan government's planned summation of nan status property by 2 years to 64. Since January, nan unions person organised respective nationwide days of strikes and demonstrations that person been attended by millions of people.

The unions person been invited by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne for talks early adjacent week, but truthful acold nan CGT has not said whether it will attend. The unions person said they do not want to talk different labour issues pinch nan authorities if Macron does not retreat nan pension reform.

(Reuters)