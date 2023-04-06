Francesca Cappucci Dies: Former KABC-TV Entertainment Reporter Was 64

Francesca Cappucci, a erstwhile Los Angeles euphony and intermezo newsman for KABC-TV and a celebrated greeting thrust power big astatine KIQQ, died of crab March 30. She was 64.

Her decease was announced coming by her family.

Born successful Los Angeles connected June 29, 1958, Cappucci began her broadcasting profession astatine KIQQ making nationalist work announcements earlier teaming up pinch power big Jay Coffey for a celebrated greeting thrust show.

She joined KABC Channel 7 Eyewitness News for a 10-year stint successful 1995. During her tenure pinch KABC Cappucci interviewed specified euphony celebrities as, among galore others, Rod Stewart, David Bowie, and Michael Jackson.

Cappucci’s fame successful Los Angeles was specified that she was recruited to represent reporters successful one-off episodes of The Colbys, Columbo, 7th Heaven, The Practice and Charmed, and successful nan 1997 film Beverly Hills Ninja.

Cappucci is survived by sons Ian and Will; relative Rafael; sister Isabella; and different extended family.

