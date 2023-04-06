Frank Lampard pictured at Chelsea training in Cobham for the first time since returning to the side

By Michael Rudling For Mailonline

Published: 18:41 BST, 6 April 2023 | Updated: 23:32 BST, 6 April 2023

Frank Lampard has been seen starring Chelsea training for nan first clip since returning to nan nine arsenic caretaker boss, pinch nan mostly of players looking pleased to spot nan returning manager.

The 44-year-old, who antecedently led nan Blues to 4th spot successful nan convention and an FA Cup last during his past spell arsenic head betwixt 2019 and 2021, was appointed until nan extremity of nan season connected Thursday.

He has been pictured smiling pinch acquainted faces specified arsenic Christian Pulisic, while besides speaking to caller players specified arsenic struggling winger Mykhailo Mudryk, who appeared to beryllium successful heavy speech pinch nan returning legend.

Fabrizio Romano reported that Everton wanted to motion Mudryk during Lampard's clip location but were priced retired of nan race.

Mason Mount, an aged favourite of nan caller boss', looked pleased to spot him back, arsenic did N'Golo Kante aft his caller return from injury.

Raheem Sterling allowed himself a grin during nan session, and will retrieve nan head good aft playing alongside him astatine nan 2014 World Cup

Enzo Fernandez gave small distant but has been among nan champion performing players successful a struggling Chelsea broadside since his British grounds signing successful January.

Lampard's assignment comes aft Graham Potter parted ways pinch nan nine connected Sunday pursuing a disappointing 7 months successful charge.

The erstwhile Brighton leader leaves nan nine 11th successful nan convention and adjacent to nan relegation area than nan apical four, though they person reached a Champions League 4th final.

Speaking to nan media moments aft Chelsea officially confirmed his return, Lampard said: '[It was] a astonishment successful position of you ne'er cognize nan determination nan nine are going to make.

'I've been peculiarly enjoying my clip astatine home. When you get clip astatine location you tin propulsion yourself into your family.

'But it was easy determination for me, this is my club. I'm besides a very applicable person.

'I've been connected a different way since I near Chelsea but to travel backmost erstwhile I've been asked and I travel backmost pinch a belief that I tin thief until nan extremity of nan season.

'I'm delighted to get nan opportunity and I'm thankful. I've a bully knowing of nan squad, nan training ground, nan stadium and nan fans and I'll do my best.'

Asked if he ever saw himself successful nan Chelsea hotseat again, nan club's all-time starring scorer added: 'I didn't deliberation I'd ne'er beryllium successful this seat. I understand nan nine and nan game.

'To beryllium honest, it wasn't my thought to travel backmost arsenic a Chelsea manager. My occupation was conscionable to beryllium nan champion head I tin be.

'I don't spot it arsenic unfinished business. Now I'm present successful a different play and conscionable want to do arsenic good arsenic I can. Unfinished business conscionable seems a small spot Hollywood.'

Lampard will negociate nan first crippled of his 2nd spell successful complaint against Wolves on Saturday.

They past return connected Real Madrid successful nan first limb of their Champions League quarter-final connected Wednesday adjacent week.