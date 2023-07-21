Fred Pappoe discusses how GFA prepares for qualifiers

In an insightful interview, erstwhile Vice President of nan Ghana Football Association (GFA), Fred Pappoe, opens up astir nan meticulous preparations and strategical readying down Ghana's travel successful shot qualifiers.

Drawing from his wealthiness of acquisition and heavy engagement successful nan GFA, Pappoe sheds ray connected nan soul workings of nan statement and shares valuable insights into really nan squad readies itself for nan astir important matches

"With nan qualifiers erstwhile nan tie comes usually nan first measurement is to hole a programme and a fund for nan team," he told Peace FM arsenic monitored by Footballghana.com

"The programme will beryllium to look astatine nan matches and look astatine nan FIFA almanac past spot if it will imaginable to get immoderate training matches earlier then,"

"But that will find nan timetable aliases nan wide FIFA programme for each countries because players mostly play outside. So that is not imaginable now if you look astatine nan programme nan FIFA friends days is erstwhile they play games you will not person capable clip because nan boys are released 5 aliases truthful days to nan time,"

"You tin only do your ain soul camping hadn't done that you will look astatine nan programme and activity wrong that,"

