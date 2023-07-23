Freddie Freeman and J.D. Martinez help power Dodgers' comeback over Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas —

The Dodgers returned to nan segment of their top triumph successful 35 years connected Friday night, nan stadium wherever they hunkered down for 24 days amid a worldwide pandemic to triumph 2 playoff rounds and nan 2020 World Series, and for a infinitesimal it looked for illustration their bubble mightiness beryllium burst by nan subordinate who led them to that title.

Corey Seager, nan erstwhile Dodgers shortstop who was nan astir valuable subordinate of nan 2020 World Series, deed a tiebreaking homer for nan Texas Rangers successful nan sixth inning, but nan Dodgers rallied for 2 runs successful nan seventh, 3 successful nan eighth and 2 successful nan ninth for a runaway 11-5 victory earlier a sold-out crowd of 39,808 successful Globe Life Field.

Freddie Freeman deed a two-run double and a solo homer, Will Smith and J.D. Martinez delivered clutch two-out, run-scoring hits successful nan eighth, and halfway fielder Jonny DeLuca made spectacular catches connected back-to-back plays successful nan fifth, arsenic nan Dodgers (56-40) snapped nan Rangers’ winning streak astatine six games.

“It was conscionable a nighttime wherever you tin return a measurement backmost and recognize what this full squad is tin of doing,” Freeman said aft nan Dodgers won for nan 17th clip successful 24 games. “We tin hit you successful each different ways. This lineup, nan measurement we’ve been swinging nan bats lately, a batch of guys are emotion good.”

Seager’s solo changeable disconnected reliever Alex Vesia to lead disconnected nan sixth gave Texas a 5-4 lead, but Mookie Betts sparked nan seventh-inning rally against Rangers reliever Alex Speas pinch a leadoff walk.

Freeman sewage ahead, 2-and-1 successful nan count, astatine which constituent Texas head Bruce Bochy issued an intentional walk, putting nan imaginable go-ahead tally connected base. Smith flared a azygous to shallow right-center to load nan bases pinch nary outs, and Martinez took a full-count cutter disconnected nan sheet for a locomotion to unit location Betts for a 5-5 tie.

Left-hander Brock Burke sewage Chris Taylor to popular retired to first guidelines for nan first out, but Max Muncy avoided a imaginable inning-ending double play by beating retired a fielder’s-choice grounder to shortstop, Freeman scoring for a 6-5 lead.

Miguel Rojas led disconnected nan eighth pinch a azygous to correct disconnected right-hander Grant Anderson and took 2nd connected Yonny Hernandez’s sacrifice bunt. Rojas sewage a moving jump and stole third, and Betts walked, putting runners connected nan corners pinch 1 out.

Freeman struck retired looking, but Smith recovered nan spread successful right-center pinch a double that scored Rojas and Betts for an 8-5 lead, and Martinez grounded a azygous to halfway to make it 9-5.

Betts noticed halfway fielder Leody Taveras bobble Smith’s deed and ne'er slowed astir third.

“It speaks to nan shot IQ of our ballclub successful nan consciousness of, you spot a feline coming into nan crippled and he can’t find nan onslaught zone, truthful you make him make pitches and return walks erstwhile needed,” head Dave Roberts said. “You spot an opportunity to bargain 3rd guidelines and create a run-scoring situation, we tin do that, and Mookie pinch his caput up … those runs matter.”

Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol retired nan broadside successful bid successful nan seventh, and left-hander Caleb Ferguson escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam successful nan eighth pinch thief from nan Rangers (58-40).

Josh Jung flied to right, pinch pinch-runner Josh Smith holding astatine third, but Nathaniel Lowe, who was connected second, ran halfway to 3rd earlier slipping and falling. Betts made a beardown propulsion location to Smith, who relayed a propulsion to shortstop Rojas, who tagged Lowe to extremity nan inning.

The Dodgers past tacked connected 2 much runs successful nan ninth erstwhile Betts drove a two-out, two-run double complete nan caput of Taveras for an 11-5 lead.

DeLuca’s web gems kept nan people tied 4-4 successful nan fifth. Taveras deed a one-out thrust to left-center, but DeLuca, making his first commencement since July 8, raced into nan gap, covering 70 feet successful 4.1 seconds, and made a full-extension diving drawback for nan 2nd out, his chapeau covering his look arsenic he sat up and thrust his mitt successful nan air.

Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin pointed toward DeLuca successful salute. Three pitches later, Gonsolin shook his caput successful disbelief aft DeLuca raced to nan wall successful left-center, covering 98 feet successful 6.6 seconds, and made a leaping drawback 2 feet supra nan obstruction to rob Marcus Semien of a location run.

Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin delivers against nan Texas Rangers successful nan first inning Friday. (Richard W. Rodriguez / Associated Press)

“The first one, nan dive, I was like, ‘All right, that was beautiful sick, for illustration convey you,’ ” Gonsolin said. “And nan adjacent 1 I looked up and saw nan exit velo and thought it was a homer for sure. Like measurement gone. And past he conscionable came retired of nowhere, jumped existent early and conscionable floated. It was really cool to person those backmost to back.”

DeLuca said he was “very surprised” that he caught nan first ball.

“I benignant of ran arsenic difficult arsenic I could, made a courtesy dive, and it ended up going successful my glove,” DeLuca said. “The 2nd one, I almost made it a small harder than it needed to be. I didn’t return nan champion way connected it. But it was nosy to make 2 beautiful bully plays, truthful I’m excited.”

What did Gonsolin opportunity to DeLuca erstwhile they sewage backmost to nan dugout?

“Thank you,” Gonsolin said. “Whatever you need, I sewage you.”

DeLuca had 1 meaty request. Well, really two.

“Two ribeyes,” DeLuca said. “Medium, bone-in, for sure, 32-ounce.”

The euphoria didn’t past long. Seager, who near Los Angeles to motion a 10-year, $325-million woody pinch nan Rangers successful 2021, greeted Vesia pinch a 434-foot homer to right-center, his 15th of nan season, to lead disconnected nan sixth for a 5-4 Texas lead. Seager near nan crippled successful nan eighth aft suffering a right-thumb sprain connected a descent into 2nd base.

The Rangers took a 2-0 lead successful nan first erstwhile Seager walked and nan left-handed-hitting Lowe sewage capable of his tube connected a full-count, up-and-away, 95-mph fastball from Gonsolin to loft a 353-foot homer conscionable wrong nan left-field foul pole.

Gonsolin shook disconnected nan early rustle to onslaught retired nan broadside successful nan 2nd — Jonah Heim pinch an 83-mph splitter and Travis Jankowski and Ezequiel Duran pinch 94-mph fastballs, and nan Dodgers rallied for 3 runs successful nan apical of nan 3rd for a 3-2 lead.

Rojas led disconnected pinch a locomotion and Hernandez grounded a azygous to near field. Betts flied retired to heavy center, Rojas taking third, and Freeman laced a two-run double to nan spread successful left-center. Martinez followed pinch an RBI azygous to left-center for a 3-2 lead.

Texas pulled up pinch different two-run, one-hit rally successful nan 4th arsenic Lowe walked, Adolis García lined a double to left, Jung walked to load nan bases and Heim and Jankowski deed sacrifice flies.

That lead vanished successful nan 5th erstwhile Freeman lined a first-pitch slider from Rangers left-hander Andrew Heaney complete nan wall successful left-center for his 18th homer and a 4-4 tie.

“We’re not gonna stop,” Betts said of nan Dodgers’ relentless 13-hit attack. “You’re gonna play 27 outs. That’s it. The game’s complete erstwhile nan game’s over, but successful nan meantime, we’re not going to extremity putting unit connected you.”

Short hops

Clayton Kershaw, retired since July 3 because of enarthrosis soreness, threw an aggressive, 40-pitch bullpen session, his 2nd specified workout this week. The adjacent measurement will beryllium to propulsion to hitters successful a three-inning simulated crippled of 45 to 50 pitches Monday successful Dodger Stadium. At that point, nan Dodgers will determine whether to activate Kershaw precocious adjacent week aliases person him propulsion different simulated crippled of 4 innings and 65 to 70 pitches earlier returning. … Outfielder Jake Marisnick (hamstring strain) will beryllium retired for astatine slightest 3 weeks, Roberts said. … ESPN has picked up nan Aug. 6 crippled astatine San Diego for “Sunday Night Baseball,” moving nan commencement clip successful Petco Park from 1 p.m. to 4.