Free-market ex-UK Treasury chief Nigel Lawson dies

1 hour ago
LONDON -- Nigel Lawson, nan tax-cutting U.K. Treasury main nether nan precocious Margaret Thatcher and a lion of Conservative authorities successful nan precocious 20th period has died. He was 91.

Lawson, who led nan Treasury from 1983 to 1989, spearheaded nan thrust to spot cardinal nationalist assemblage companies into backstage control. He besides modernized financial markets successful what became known arsenic nan Big Bang of deregulation, which strengthened London's position arsenic a world financial hub.

He became arguable to immoderate successful nan past years of his life, advocating for Britain's departure from nan European Union — astatine times from his location successful France. His clasp of Brexit further endeared him to nan correct helping of nan Conservative Party.

He besides faced disapproval for being skeptical of ambiance change. He opposed world agreements specified arsenic nan Kyoto Protocol and founded a group that lobbied against ambiance alteration policies specified arsenic focusing connected nett zero.

Conservative Party politicians rushed to connection tributes, a reflection of nan truth that his policies stay revered. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson described him arsenic a “fearless and original occurrence of free-market Conservatism.''

“He was a tax-cutter and simplifier who helped toggle shape nan economical scenery and helped millions of British group execute their dreams,'' Johnson said. “He was a prophet of Brexit and a person of continental Europe. He was a giant.''

Born connected March 11, 1932, Lawson attended 7 superior schools during nan warfare aft being shunted astir nan country, He studied astatine Christ Church, Oxford, and later served successful nan Royal Navy wherever he was fixed complaint of a centrifugal torpedo boat, nan Gay Charger.

He joined his first wife, Vanessa Salmon, successful 1955, and moved into publicity wherever he worked connected nan Financial Times, nan Sunday Telegraph and nan BBC. But authorities beckoned and successful nan early 1960s he became a reside writer for past premier curate Alec Douglas-Home.

In 1966, he became editor of nan influential mag The Spectator, but was fired successful 1970. In nan aforesaid year, he mislaid an election to participate nan House of Commons but succeeded 4 years later erstwhile he won nan title to correspond nan cardinal English spot of Blaby — a station he held until he retired from nan Commons successful 1992.

His matrimony crumbled and it was dissolved successful 1980. He later joined Therese Maclear, a erstwhile Commons room researcher. His 2 marriages produced six children, including personage nutrient writer Nigella Lawson.

When Thatcher won nan 1979 election, Lawson was appointed financial caput to nan Treasury and joined nan Cabinet 2 years later arsenic power secretary. He shepherded nan Oil and Gas (Enterprise) Bill, seen arsenic 1 of nan country's astir important privatization measures.

He became Treasury main successful 1983, and presided complete a turnaround successful nan economy. He slashed nan basal complaint of tax. Thatcher proclaimed him "brilliant.''

He later fell retired pinch Thatcher amid a bitter argumentation conflict complete her reliance connected Alan Walters, who served arsenic her economical adviser.

The Telegraph newspaper first reported Lawson's death. His family did not instantly comment.

