Freed 'Hotel Rwanda' hero Paul Rusesabagina arrives in US

The man who inspired nan movie "Hotel Rwanda," Paul Rusesabagina, arrived successful nan United States connected Wednesday after being released from a prison successful Rwanda past week, nan White House said.

"I'm pleased to invited Paul Rusesabagina backmost to nan United States. We're gladsome to person him backmost connected US ungraded & reunited pinch his family & friends who've agelong waited for this time to come," US nationalist information advisor Jake Sullivan tweeted.

US President Joe Biden had earlier welcomed Rusesabagina's release, calling it a "happy outcome."

"Paul's family is eager to invited him backmost to nan United States, and I stock their joyousness astatine today's bully news," he said successful a connection connected Saturday.

After much than 900 days down bard, Rusesabagina was released Saturday nether an accord, mediated by Qatar, betwixt nan US authorities and Rwanda, which saw nan Kigali authorities commute his 25-year condemnation connected coercion charges.

Vocal professional of Kagame

The 68-year-old Rusesabagina, who is besides a Belgian national and imperishable resident of nan United States, has lived successful exile successful San Antonio, Texas, for complete a decade.

A vocal professional of Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Rusesabagina vanished successful 2020 during a sojourn to Dubai successful the United Arab Emirates and appeared days later successful Rwanda successful handcuffs. His family alleged he was kidnapped and taken to Rwanda against his will to guidelines trial.

In September 2021, he was sentenced to 25 years complete his ties to a group opposed to Kagame that has an equipped wing. During his trial, Rusesabagina acknowledged having a activity domiciled successful an guidance group, but he denied work for attacks carried retired successful Rwanda by its equipped wing.

Reset of US-Rwanda relations

Washington's historically adjacent ties pinch Rwanda had been strained by Rusesabagina's detention and by US allegations, denied by Kigali, that Rwanda has sent troops into neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo and supports rebels there.

Rwanda has said that Rusesabagina's merchandise is nan consequence of a shared desire to reset nan US-Rwanda relationship.

Rusesabagina was feted astir nan world aft being played by character Don Cheadle successful nan 2004 movie "Hotel Rwanda" which portrayed him arsenic a leader who risked his life to shelter hundreds of group arsenic head of a luxury edifice during nan 1994 Rwandan genocide.

