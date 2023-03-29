Freed 'Hotel Rwanda' hero Paul Rusesabagina arrives in US

1 hour ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Freed 'Hotel Rwanda' hero Paul Rusesabagina arrives in US

The man who inspired nan movie "Hotel Rwanda," Paul Rusesabagina, arrived successful nan United States connected Wednesday after being released from a prison successful Rwanda past week, nan White House said.

"I'm pleased to invited Paul Rusesabagina backmost to nan United States. We're gladsome to person him backmost connected US ungraded & reunited pinch his family & friends who've agelong waited for this time to come," US nationalist information advisor Jake Sullivan tweeted.

US President Joe Biden had earlier welcomed Rusesabagina's release, calling it a "happy outcome."

"Paul's family is eager to invited him backmost to nan United States, and I stock their joyousness astatine today's bully news," he said successful a connection connected Saturday.

After much than 900 days down bard, Rusesabagina was released Saturday nether an accord, mediated by Qatar, betwixt nan US authorities and Rwanda, which saw nan Kigali authorities commute his 25-year condemnation connected coercion charges.

Rwanda: Dissident who inspired 'Hotel Rwanda' released

To position this video please alteration JavaScript, and see upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Vocal professional of Kagame

The 68-year-old Rusesabagina, who is besides a Belgian national and imperishable resident of nan United States, has lived successful exile successful San Antonio, Texas, for complete a decade.

A vocal professional of Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Rusesabagina vanished successful 2020 during a sojourn to Dubai successful the  United Arab Emirates and appeared days later successful Rwanda successful handcuffs. His family alleged he was kidnapped and taken to Rwanda against his will to guidelines trial.

In September 2021, he was sentenced to 25 years complete his ties to a group opposed to Kagame that has an equipped wing. During his trial, Rusesabagina acknowledged having a activity domiciled successful an guidance group, but he denied work for attacks carried retired successful Rwanda by its equipped wing.

Reset of US-Rwanda relations

Washington's historically adjacent ties pinch Rwanda had been strained by Rusesabagina's detention and by US allegations, denied by Kigali, that Rwanda has sent troops into neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo and supports rebels there.

Rwanda has said that Rusesabagina's merchandise is nan consequence of a shared desire to reset nan US-Rwanda relationship.

Rusesabagina was feted astir nan world aft being played by character Don Cheadle successful nan 2004 movie "Hotel Rwanda" which portrayed him arsenic a leader who risked his life to shelter hundreds of group arsenic head of a luxury edifice during nan 1994 Rwandan genocide.

dh/sms (Reuters, AFP, AP)

More
Source Dw

Related Article

CBI books 3 BSF doctors for under-reporting weights of five candidates

CBI books 3 BSF doctors for under-reporting weights of five candidates

28 minutes ago
White House to China: Don't use Taiwan visit as 'pretext'

White House to China: Don't use Taiwan visit as 'pretext'

59 minutes ago
Cuando la UE mira hacia España

Cuando la UE mira hacia España

1 hour ago
India witnesses 3,016 fresh Covid-19 cases, highest in nearly six months

India witnesses 3,016 fresh Covid-19 cases, highest in nearly six months

1 hour ago
News24.com | Netherlands matches crucial for Proteas' Cricket World Cup hopes

News24.com | Netherlands matches crucial for Proteas' Cricket World Cup hopes

1 hour ago
News24.com | Woman doubles down on testimony alleged brothel owner accused of raping her is not her 'boyfriend'

News24.com | Woman doubles down on testimony alleged brothel owner accused of raping her is not her 'boyfriend'

1 hour ago

Popular Article

The best premium credit cards: A side-by-side comparison

The best premium credit cards: A side-by-side comparison

14 hours ago
Myanmar junta dissolves ousted leader Suu Kyi's party

Myanmar junta dissolves ousted leader Suu Kyi's party

19 hours ago
‘I celebrated when I heard Thabo Bester died in a fire,’ says rape victim’s mother

‘I celebrated when I heard Thabo Bester died in a fire,’ says rape victim’s mother

19 hours ago
Kyodo News Digest: March 29, 2023

Kyodo News Digest: March 29, 2023

19 hours ago
Inditex: la dupla Ortega-Maceiras cierra su primer curso con nota

Inditex: la dupla Ortega-Maceiras cierra su primer curso con nota

5 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.