Freewrite Traveler review: portable, distraction free writing

Freewrite Traveler

The Freewrite Traveler is an e-ink typewriter that allows distraction-free writing, making it an perfect instrumentality for master writers and hobbyists.

Don't get america incorrect — we emotion our iPads, MacBook Pros, and iPhones. However, it's intolerable to contradict that location are times erstwhile these multipurpose devices tin beryllium much of a distraction than a tool.

We've each been there. We beryllium down to do immoderate benignant of task, only to cheque our email aliases Instagram, aliases get sucked into nan all-too-familiar "just 1 much speedy YouTube video" cycle.

Astrohaus intends to thief lick that problem pinch a purpose-built statement of products called Freewrite. These e-ink connection processors are designed to trim retired needless distractions truthful you tin attraction connected writing.

Freewrite Traveler - Design

The Traveler is highly portable, weighing successful astatine a very flimsy 1.5 pounds and measuring 11.5 by 5 inches.

It has a achromatic lid emblazoned pinch "Freewrite" successful silver, and unfolds for illustration a mini laptop. The keyboard is achromatic and feels beautiful akin to a modular notebook version.

Freewrite Traveler closed

You'll announcement that location are 2 Freewrite-only keys connected nan keyboard — a near and correct "new" key. Analogous to usability keys connected a Mac aliases PC, these keys let you to entree Freewrite-specific shortcuts. For example, pressing some caller buttons simultaneously keys up a caller draft.

For nan value tag, we will opportunity that nan Traveler initially feels a small juvenile. The shiny integrative assemblage does springiness it a spot of a "toy" vibe However, erstwhile you commencement utilizing it, it does consciousness much for illustration a instrumentality — truthful you'll want to walk a small clip pinch it astatine first.

Postbox, Freewrite's companion service

Since Freewrite devices are designed to beryllium distraction-free, there's a unsocial solution to managing nan things you put connected it and nan instrumentality itself — Postbox.

You tin entree your drafts from nan Postbox web interface

Postbox is simply a free companion unreality exertion provided by Astrohaus, which is nan superior measurement you'll configure your Freewrite device. It's successful Postbox wherever you'll alteration your font size and clip zones, and import aliases export drafts.

Postbox lets you entree your documents from your smartphone, tablet, aliases computer. You tin besides link your Freewrite pinch Dropbox, Evernote, and Google Drive.

Freewrite Traveler - Performance

The Traveler, dissimilar Astrohaus' different offerings, doesn't characteristic mechanical keys. Instead, it features a compact scissor-switch key.

Obviously, are immoderate awesome benefits to this. The main advantage is that you won't fuss group successful java shops, libraries, aliases moreover personification sharing nan aforesaid quiet surviving room.

It besides helps to support nan Traveler bladed and portable.

Freewrite Traveler successful use

Still, it does return distant from nan full typewriter acquisition a bit, but that's a tradeoff we're consenting to make for a take-anywhere instrumentality for illustration this.

Typing connected nan Traveler takes a small clip to get utilized to if you're switching complete from thing for illustration a mechanical keyboard. However, if you're utilized to penning connected a MacBook keyboard aliases an Apple Magic Keyboard, nan clip to accommodate is beautiful slight.

Using nan Traveler is beautiful novel. It's very beginner friends and tin easy beryllium utilized by group of each ages and method capabilities.

Once you've created thing you want to save, you tin prevention on-device successful 1 of 3 folders. When you've sewage capable that you want to prevention retired and put it elsewhere, you tin email nan draught to yourself aliases sync it done nan aforementioned Postbox service. You tin besides transportation it to your instrumentality of prime via USB.

The artillery life is fantastic, too. Astrohaus says it gets up to 30 hours of continuous use, which intends you should beryllium capable to get respective days of usage retired of it betwixt charges.

We hardly made a dent successful nan artillery complaint level during our test.

If nan Traveler has a awesome downside, it's nan noticeable lag betwixt erstwhile you type and erstwhile nan words look connected nan screen. This tin beryllium highly problematic for those who type supra 80 words per minute, arsenic you'll ever beryllium much than a 2nd up of immoderate you're typing.

Again, for nan value point, we'd expect this to beryllium a small better, possibly by expanding nan screen's refresh rate.

Who nan Freewrite Traveler is for

You're astir apt wondering if nan Traveler is worthy it, particularly successful nan "above $400" value scope — and unfortunately, we can't springiness you a consecutive answer.

It depends connected what you request alternatively than an wide judgement that tin beryllium made connected nan merchandise itself.

There is thing undeniably useful astir having an offline penning instrumentality that is mini capable to return anywhere. If you walk a batch of clip penning successful java shops, libraries, aliases class, nan Freewrite Traveler is really beautiful darn handy.

It allows you to really descend your teeth into immoderate you're doing without worrying astir nan changeless distractions of an always-online device. There are nary apps to check, nary push notifications, and acknowledgment to nan e-ink screen, it doesn't fatigue your eyes nan aforesaid measurement a integer surface works.

However, if you don't do a batch of penning aliases request a instrumentality that tin grip aggregate kinds of work, there's almost nary logic to prime 1 up.

That being said, we were still impressed by nan Traveler and deliberation there's a marketplace for these specialized devices.

Freewrite Traveler - Pros

Distraction free writing

Highly portable

E-ink show

Multiple save-out modes

Freewrite Traveler - Cons

All integrative ammunition feels a small juvanile

Slight, but noticeable lag erstwhile typing

Rating: 3.5 retired of 5

Where To Buy nan Freewrite Traveler