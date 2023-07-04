French Apple Stores attacked by rioters in week-long civil unrest

Strasbourg Apple Store

An Apple Store has been caught up successful ongoing riot successful France, pinch nan Strasbourg location ransacked by opportunist rioters connected Friday.

Civil unrest successful Paris and different areas of France has led to a week of riots, pinch spot harm and arrests a byproduct of nan wide sentiment successful nan country. An Apple Store has go 1 of nan galore targets gaining nan attraction of rioters, which has resulted successful sizeable harm to nan store.

Video of nan Strasbourg Apple Store from Friday shows rioters smashing windows to nan shop successful wide daylight. Some group successful nan video from Storyful are shown kicking nan windows, while others watch and movie connected their ain smartphones.

Some are besides seen leaving nan shop via nan surgery windows, presumably aft gaining entranceway via nan aforesaid method.

The shop itself was closed, alongside galore others successful nan city, arsenic riots successful nan region continued to return place. Nearby stores were besides targeted, including a Galeries Lafayette section shop and Lacoste.

The store's listing connected Apple's website lists nan outlet arsenic closed for nan adjacent week astatine least. Other stores successful France stay open, but person taken up precautionary measures specified arsenic boarding up windows and limiting their opening hours.

The riots were prompted by nan fatal shooting of a teen by Paris constabulary successful precocious June. Wide-scale riots ensued, and led to much than 1,300 group being detained connected Friday's 5th nighttime of protests, and 700 connected Saturday.