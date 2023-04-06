French police blame Dover port for border delays

Image source, EPA-EFE

By Marc Ashdown & Katy Austin BBC News

French separator constabulary person accused nan Port of Dover of failing to hole decently for past weekend's vacation rush, erstwhile galore travellers encountered lengthy delays.

Some coaches of schoolhouse children waited for 14 hours to walk done separator power and committee ferries to France.

A spokesperson for nan French separator power said each booth was parented "continuously".

The personification said nan problems arose connected "the British side".

"Based connected nan forecast for nan weekend, nan French Border Police had taken nan basal measures to header pinch this flow," a spokesperson for nan French Police Nationale connection squad said.

"This was not capable to sorb nan number of buses announced for 1 day, owed to nan structural organisation of nan power queues astatine nan larboard of Dover, connected nan British side," they added.

The spokesperson said nan number of buses nan constabulary were informed would walk done Dover connected nan play of April 1st and 2nd were "mathematically intolerable to sorb by nan power posts" and they had alerted nan Port of Dover guidance "several times during nan week astir nan foreseeable difficulties".

"The guidance of nan Port of Dover truthful knew successful beforehand that nan travel would beryllium a problem," they added.

French separator constabulary had "mobilised each of its staff" to woody pinch nan rush, nan personification said.

"100% of nan booths were continuously equipped and allowed each nan ray vehicle, dense equipment conveyance and autobus routes to beryllium opened passim nan weekend.

"The French unit were observant to guarantee that nan controls were carried retired successful a pragmatic and businesslike manner. An further deployment of unit would not person improved nan system, arsenic location were nary further booths to beryllium armed," nan spokesperson said.

The main executive of nan Port of Dover, Doug Bannister, earlier told nan BBC that caller measures person been brought successful to negociate nan flow, and he was assured it could header pinch engaged periods successful future.

On Good Friday [7 April], nan commencement of nan Easter weekend, there were queues of astir 90 minutes passim nan day, pinch nary reports of agelong delays.

Asked whether nan further passport checks because of Brexit had contributed to delays, Mr Bannister had added: "There's nary uncertainty that transiting done borders takes longer now, nary uncertainty astir that, since we near nan EU.

"But arsenic an example, past summertime erstwhile car postulation was building, we've installed caller infrastructure there, and worked pinch French separator authorities to man that - and different than nan first time of summertime erstwhile resources were really light, nan remainder of nan summertime it worked really well".

French Police Nationale besides criticised nan "lack of equipment" astatine Dover compared to Calais.

It said location are 22 power posts astatine nan Port of Calais, including 10 dedicated for autobus passengers. At Dover, however, they said location are conscionable 13, pinch 3 dedicated to buses.

The spokesperson added: "The larboard of Dover besides suffers from a deficiency of equipment, peculiarly successful nan discourse of Brexit (which transformed nan French-British separator into an outer separator of nan European Union), pinch nan responsibility for separator guards to date-stamp passports.

"This deficiency of equipment, particularly for autobus control, substantially limits nan capacity to sorb traffic. On nan different hand, nan larboard of Calais connected nan French broadside has seen a clear betterment successful its infrastructure complete nan aforesaid period."