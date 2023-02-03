Fresh price drop drives AirPods Pro 2 down to $194.99

4 hours ago
AirPods Pro 2 are heavy discounted today.

AppleInsider whitethorn gain an connection committee connected purchases made done links connected our site.

Verizon's AirPods Pro 2 woody offers best-of-the-web pricing connected nan earbuds, beating Amazon.com by $40.

Verizon's $194.99 price connected second-generation AirPods Pro rings successful arsenic nan cheapest available, according to nan AppleInsider AirPods Price Guide.

The $55 markdown is successful summation to free 2-day shipping aliases free definitive in-store pickup, putting nan AirPods successful your hands quickly for outpouring outdoor workout sessions — aliases arsenic a apical Mother's Day gift.

As mentioned above, Verizon's value is nan lowest we've seen this year, pinch Amazon trading nan earbuds for $234.95, $40 much than Verizon.

AirPods Pro 2 features

With AirPods Pro 2, Apple has mixed nan immersive acquisition of nan AirPods Max pinch a highly portable design. Featuring doubly nan noise-cancellation of first-gen AirPods Pro and an awesome 6 hours of artillery life, they are cleanable for anyone looking to bask an unbeatable listening experience.

Not to mention, their Spatial Audio capabilities person been improved pinch caller move caput search - creating a genuinely immersive soundstage. They besides travel pinch 4 sizes of receptor tips for a unafraid and comfortable fresh and are IPX4 sweat and water-resistant.

Additional typical offers

Best Apple prices

From 2023 MacBooks to outer storage, AI readers tin threat up limited-time savings connected products from starring tech brands. Be judge to sojourn our Apple Price Guide to position nan latest discounts and typical offers astatine Apple resellers.

Source Appleinsider

