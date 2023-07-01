Fresh Strawberry Muffin Recipe – How to Make the Perfect Muffins

In this post: There’s thing rather for illustration homemade baked goods! This caller strawberry muffin look is cleanable for lazy summertime mornings, picnics, and more.
What’s amended than strawberries successful nan summertime? Based connected my abundance of strawberry recipes (punch, sorbet, chia pudding, etc.), my family evidently loves strawberries! So, of course, I request an astonishing caller strawberry muffin look to spell pinch each nan summertime strawberries. And this strawberry muffin look is SUPER easy – moreover for beginner bakers! Learn to make it for yourself pinch step-by-step instructions below.
Why You’ll Love This Recipe
This caller strawberry muffin recipe:
- is speedy and easy to make
- doesn’t see analyzable instructions aliases hard-to-find ingredients
- is adaptable to galore communal nutrient allergens
Ingredients
- Vegetable oil: effort coconut oil, oliva oil, aliases soy oil.
- Whole milk: adds fat which makes nan muffins moister.
- Egg: stabilizes and binds nan batter.
- Sea salt: balances nan sweetness of nan muffins.
- Vanilla extract: complements nan beverage and sugar.
- Cinnamon: adds subtle herb and a lukewarm brownish color.
- Baking powder: creates aerial bubbles to make nan muffins lighter.
- Granulated sugar: sweetens nan muffins and makes them crispier.
- Light brownish sugar: sweetens and adds moisture to nan muffins.
- All-purpose flour: you could besides effort utilizing pastry flour.
- Strawberries: caller summertime strawberries are nan champion for this recipe.
Substitutions and Variations
- Milk – you tin usage full milk, almond milk, coconut milk, aliases immoderate beverage you prefer!
- Egg – effort ovum substitutes for illustration flax eggs, chia eggs, aliases ovum replacer.
- Flour – switch nan all-purpose flour pinch your favourite gluten-free flour blend.
- Baking spices – on pinch cinnamon, you tin effort nutmeg, allspice, and/or cloves.
- Fruits – though this is simply a strawberry muffin recipe, you tin usage different fruits for illustration blueberries, cherries, blackberries, raspberries, and peaches.
Strawberry Muffin Recipe
- Preheat nan oven to 375°F degrees.
- Prepare a muffin cookware pinch insubstantial liners, unsalted butter, aliases non-stick spray.
- In a ample mixing bowl, whisk together nan oil, vanilla, milk, and egg. Set aside.
- In a mean bowl, operation together nan barren ingredients – flour, salt, baking powder, cinnamon, brownish sugar, and achromatic sugar.
- Toss nan caller strawberries successful nan flour mixture until good coated.
- Fold nan bedewed ingredients into nan barren substance until good combined.
- Fill nan muffin cups astir ¾ of nan measurement afloat – this should springiness you astir 10 muffins.
- Bake for 25 minutes aliases until a toothpick inserted successful nan halfway comes retired clean. Put nan partially cooled muffins connected a ligament rack to decorativeness cooling.
Recipe Tips
- For nan champion results, usage fresh, saccharine strawberries.
- Sprinkle a spot of sweetener connected apical for an other saccharine taste.
- If you can’t get strawberries – aliases different consequence is successful play correct now – past you tin adhd different fruits to this recipe!
- Don’t capable your muffin tins much than 3/4 of nan measurement aliases they will overflow.
- Your oven whitethorn beryllium a small different from excavation truthful don’t hide to cheque your muffins utilizing a toothpick alternatively than depending afloat connected nan clip listed successful this recipe.
- Avoid overmixing nan muffin batter aliases nan muffins will go reliable and dense.
- Set your ovum retired 30 minutes earlier baking truthful it returns to room somesthesia (but don’t time off it retired for much than 1 hour). Eggs astatine room somesthesia will operation into nan different ingredients better.
- Preheat your oven and hold for it to scope somesthesia earlier you put nan muffins successful nan oven.
How to Store Muffins
- Counter and fridge storage: spot nan muffins successful an airtight instrumentality and shop them connected nan antagonistic for 2 days aliases successful nan fridge for 1 week.
- Freezer storage: wrap each individual muffin successful integrative wrap and past spot them each successful a freezer container for 1-2 months.
- Reheating: thaw nan stiff muffins overnight. Reheat either successful nan microwave (15-45 secs) aliases a 300°F oven for 5-8 minutes.
FAQs
When is nationalist strawberry month?
Though National Strawberry Day is (strangely) successful February, National Strawberry Month is May.
When are strawberries successful season?
The champion strawberries successful nan United States are harvested betwixt April and June. Here successful Ontario, nan champion strawberries are picked successful June and July. Generally, you tin find bully strawberries successful nan summertime upwind months: May, June, July, August, and September.
Can I usage freeze-dried strawberries?
Absolutely! Because freeze-dried strawberries are dehydrated, they won’t make nan muffins soggy for illustration stiff strawberries do. Plus, freeze-dried strawberries support their agleam colour and are little apt to descend to nan bottommost of nan muffins!
Will this look activity pinch stiff strawberries?
Frozen strawberries will consequence successful soggy muffins because of nan higher h2o content. That being said, it’s not intolerable to usage stiff strawberries, it conscionable takes a small much work! You’ll person to thaw nan strawberries, drain them, and barren them disconnected pinch insubstantial towels earlier adding them to nan batter.
Can I usage blueberries instead?
For sure! You could besides usage different fruits for illustration peaches, blackberries, cherries, etc.
Should I chill nan muffin batter earlier baking?
No, you don’t request to chill nan muffin batter earlier baking. The purpose of this look is to beryllium ace elemental – so, nary agelong hold for your muffins!
How afloat should I capable nan muffin tins?
Fill your muffin tins nary much than 3/4 of nan way. Any much will origin nan batter to overflow and make a mess!
Can I make mini muffins instead?
Yes, you tin make mini muffins pinch this recipe! Just make judge to trim nan baking clip to astir 10 minutes (a toothpick inserted into nan halfway of nan muffins should travel retired clean).
Can I frost nan muffins?
Absolutely! Just wrap each individual muffin successful integrative wrap and past spot them each successful a freezer container successful nan freezer. The muffins will past successful nan freezer for 1-2 months.
How do I reheat strawberry muffins?
You tin microwave them for 15-45 seconds aliases put them successful nan oven astatine 300°F for 5-8 minutes.
Ingredients
- ¼ cup rootlike oil
- ½ cup full milk
- 1 egg
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp vanilla
- ½ tsp cinnamon
- 2 tsp baking powder
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- ¼ cup ray brownish sugar
- 1 ½ cups each intent flour, (or your favourite operation of gluten free flour)
- 1 cup diced strawberries
Instructions
- Preheat nan oven to 375°F degrees.
- Prepare a muffin cookware pinch insubstantial liners, unsalted butter, aliases non-stick spray.
- In a ample mixing bowl, whisk together nan oil, vanilla, milk, and egg. Set aside.
- In a mean bowl, operation together nan barren ingredients – flour, salt, baking powder, cinnamon, brownish sugar, and achromatic sugar.
- Toss nan caller strawberries successful the flour mixture until good coated.
- Fold nan bedewed ingredients into nan barren substance until good combined.
- Fill nan muffin cups astir ¾ of nan measurement afloat – this should springiness you astir 10 muffins.
- Bake for 25 minutes aliases until a toothpick inserted successful nan halfway comes retired clean. Put nan partially cooled muffins connected a ligament rack to decorativeness cooling.
Nutrition Information:
Yield: 10
Serving Size: 1
Amount Per Serving: Calories: 194Total Fat: 7gSaturated Fat: 1gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 5gCholesterol: 20mgSodium: 228mgCarbohydrates: 31gFiber: 1gSugar: 16gProtein: 3g
This website provides approximate nutrition accusation for convenience and arsenic a courtesy only. Nutrition information is gathered chiefly via Nutrifox.