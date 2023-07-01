Fresh Strawberry Muffin Recipe – How to Make the Perfect Muffins

Should I chill nan muffin batter earlier baking?

No, you don’t request to chill nan muffin batter earlier baking. The purpose of this look is to beryllium ace elemental – so, nary agelong hold for your muffins!

How afloat should I capable nan muffin tins?

Fill your muffin tins nary much than 3/4 of nan way. Any much will origin nan batter to overflow and make a mess!