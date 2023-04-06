Friday Night Baseball: How to watch Texas Rangers at Chicago Cubs on Apple TV Plus

4 hours ago
Texas Rangers astatine Chicago Cubs
(Image credit: Apple)

The Texas Rangers play nan Chicago Cubs connected Apple TV Plus astatine 2:25 PM EST coming to kickstart nan caller play of Friday Night Baseball. 

Both teams person had differing starts to their seasons, pinch nan Rangers boasting a 4-2 grounds successful nan American League West. The Cubs, connected nan different hand, clasp a 2-3 grounds successful nan National League Central and are desperately successful request of different triumph astatine Wrigley Field.

Here's really to watch.

How to watch nan Texas Rangers astatine Chicago Cubs game connected Apple TV Plus

You tin watch nan Texas Rangers astatine Chicago Cubs crippled connected Apple TV Plus by pursuing this link:

Texas Rangers astatine Chicago Cubs (opens successful caller tab)

When you get astatine tv.apple.com, conscionable look for the Friday Night Baseball section astatine nan bottom, which will see listings for each unrecorded game.

Texas Rangers astatine Chicago Cubs connected Apple TV Plus

Blue Jays astatine Yankees connected Apple TV app (Image credit: Apple)

When you're there, you tin simply pat aliases click connected nan game's icon to commencement your viewing. If you're successful nan app connected immoderate compatible device, simply motorboat nan TV app and prime nan crippled successful bid to watch it. You whitethorn request to swipe near successful nan Apple TV Plus app to spot Friday Night Baseball. The crippled will only beryllium live-streamed, meaning pause, fast-forward, and different playback controls will not beryllium available.

You tin besides entree Apple TV Plus games from nan MLB.TV app, which will redirect you to nan Apple TV app if nan crippled is disposable wherever you live.

What clip is Texas Rangers astatine Chicago Cubs game connected Apple TV Plus?

Today's crippled will return spot astatine 2:25 p.m. ET connected Friday, April 7. 

Do I person to salary for Apple TV Plus to watch nan Texas Rangers astatine Chicago Cubs?

Yes. Unlike past season, you must beryllium a subscriber to Apple TV Plus to entree Friday Night Baseball - you tin subscribe for $6.99/month pinch nan action of a 7-day free trial.

What devices tin I watch nan Texas Rangers astatine Chicago Cubs on Apple TV Plus with?

  • iPhone
  • iPad
  • iPod Touch
  • Mac
  • Apple TV 4K & HD
  • Smart TVs pinch nan Apple TV/TV+ app including Samsung, LG, Panasonic, and Sony
  • PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles
  • Cable set-top boxes
  • Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices
  • Chromecast pinch Google TV
  • Online astatine tv.apple.com pinch immoderate internet-capable device

Where is nan Texas Rangers astatine Chicago Cubs crippled being broadcast?

Apple will show its Friday Night Baseball games successful 60 countries this season, up from 12 past twelvemonth including nan U.S., Canada, UK, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, Colombia, nan Dominican Republic, Germany, and Italy.

Can I usage a VPN to watch nan Texas Rangers astatine Chicago Cubs connected Apple TV Plus?

While a VPN mightiness beryllium your champion friend for different streaming services, it is almost definite that Apple's location restrictions will not let for this workaround because they are based connected your Apple ID location. However, pinch nan summation of countries that Friday Night Baseball is broadcasted in, millions much MLB fans will beryllium capable to watch nan games.

Do I request an Apple ID to watch nan Texas Rangers astatine Chicago Cubs on Apple TV Plus?

Yes, you will request an Apple ID to log successful and entree nan service. You tin reappraisal our guideline connected how to create a caller Apple ID to thief pinch nan process. It's reasonably straightforward, and erstwhile you're subscribed, you tin watch immoderate of nan best shows connected Apple TV Plus, including Ted Lasso. 

Can I watch nan Texas Rangers astatine Chicago Cubs connected cable?

No. The crippled is not disposable connected immoderate cablegram position aliases MLB.TV. It is exclusive to Apple TV Plus.

Apple TV+ logo

(opens successful caller tab)

100% exclusive contented for nan value of a cup of coffee.

With TV+, you tin watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses crossed each your Apple devices and pinch up to six members of your Family Sharing group.

Our news, reviews, opinions, and easy to travel guides tin move immoderate iPhone proprietor into an Apple aficionado

John-Anthony Disotto is nan How To Editor of iMore, ensuring you tin get nan astir from your Apple products and helping hole things erstwhile your exertion isn’t behaving itself.

Living successful Scotland, wherever he worked for Apple arsenic a technician focused connected iOS and iPhone repairs astatine nan Genius Bar, John-Anthony has utilized nan Apple ecosystem for complete a decade and prides himself successful his expertise to complete his Apple Watch activity rings.

John-Anthony has antecedently worked successful editorial for collectable TCG websites and graduated from The University of Strathclyde wherever he won nan Scottish Student Journalism Award for Website of nan Year arsenic Editor-in-Chief of his assemblage paper. He is besides an avid movie geek, having antecedently written movie reviews and received nan Edinburgh International Film Festival Student Critics grant successful 2019. 

John-Anthony besides loves to tinker pinch different non-Apple exertion and enjoys playing astir pinch crippled emulation and Linux connected his Steam Deck.

In his spare time, John-Anthony tin beryllium recovered watching immoderate athletics nether nan sun from shot to darts, taking nan word “Lego house” acold excessively virtually arsenic he runs retired of abstraction to show immoderate much integrative bricks, aliases chilling connected nan sofa pinch his French Bulldog, Kermit. 

More
