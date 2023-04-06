Friday Night Baseball: How to watch Texas Rangers at Chicago Cubs on Apple TV Plus

The Texas Rangers play nan Chicago Cubs connected Apple TV Plus astatine 2:25 PM EST coming to kickstart nan caller play of Friday Night Baseball.

Both teams person had differing starts to their seasons, pinch nan Rangers boasting a 4-2 grounds successful nan American League West. The Cubs, connected nan different hand, clasp a 2-3 grounds successful nan National League Central and are desperately successful request of different triumph astatine Wrigley Field.

Here's really to watch.

How to watch nan Texas Rangers astatine Chicago Cubs game connected Apple TV Plus

You tin watch nan Texas Rangers astatine Chicago Cubs crippled connected Apple TV Plus by pursuing this link:

Texas Rangers astatine Chicago Cubs (opens successful caller tab)

When you get astatine tv.apple.com, conscionable look for the Friday Night Baseball section astatine nan bottom, which will see listings for each unrecorded game.

Blue Jays astatine Yankees connected Apple TV app (Image credit: Apple)

When you're there, you tin simply pat aliases click connected nan game's icon to commencement your viewing. If you're successful nan app connected immoderate compatible device, simply motorboat nan TV app and prime nan crippled successful bid to watch it. You whitethorn request to swipe near successful nan Apple TV Plus app to spot Friday Night Baseball. The crippled will only beryllium live-streamed, meaning pause, fast-forward, and different playback controls will not beryllium available.

You tin besides entree Apple TV Plus games from nan MLB.TV app, which will redirect you to nan Apple TV app if nan crippled is disposable wherever you live.

What clip is Texas Rangers astatine Chicago Cubs game connected Apple TV Plus?

Today's crippled will return spot astatine 2:25 p.m. ET connected Friday, April 7.

Do I person to salary for Apple TV Plus to watch nan Texas Rangers astatine Chicago Cubs?

Yes. Unlike past season, you must beryllium a subscriber to Apple TV Plus to entree Friday Night Baseball - you tin subscribe for $6.99/month pinch nan action of a 7-day free trial.

What devices tin I watch nan Texas Rangers astatine Chicago Cubs on Apple TV Plus with?

iPhone

iPad

iPod Touch

Mac

Apple TV 4K & HD

Smart TVs pinch nan Apple TV/TV+ app including Samsung, LG, Panasonic, and Sony

PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles

Cable set-top boxes

Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices

Chromecast pinch Google TV

Online astatine tv.apple.com pinch immoderate internet-capable device

Where is nan Texas Rangers astatine Chicago Cubs crippled being broadcast?

Apple will show its Friday Night Baseball games successful 60 countries this season, up from 12 past twelvemonth including nan U.S., Canada, UK, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, Colombia, nan Dominican Republic, Germany, and Italy.

Can I usage a VPN to watch nan Texas Rangers astatine Chicago Cubs connected Apple TV Plus?

While a VPN mightiness beryllium your champion friend for different streaming services, it is almost definite that Apple's location restrictions will not let for this workaround because they are based connected your Apple ID location. However, pinch nan summation of countries that Friday Night Baseball is broadcasted in, millions much MLB fans will beryllium capable to watch nan games.

Do I request an Apple ID to watch nan Texas Rangers astatine Chicago Cubs on Apple TV Plus?

Yes, you will request an Apple ID to log successful and entree nan service. You tin reappraisal our guideline connected how to create a caller Apple ID to thief pinch nan process. It's reasonably straightforward, and erstwhile you're subscribed, you tin watch immoderate of nan best shows connected Apple TV Plus, including Ted Lasso.

Can I watch nan Texas Rangers astatine Chicago Cubs connected cable?

No. The crippled is not disposable connected immoderate cablegram position aliases MLB.TV. It is exclusive to Apple TV Plus.