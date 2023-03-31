Fried Rice Recipe

19 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Food
  3. Fried Rice Recipe

This station whitethorn incorporate connection links. Please publication my disclosure policy.

This easy fried rice recipe makes a delicious, speedy dish! Ready successful 15 minutes! Customize pinch your favourite add-ins! Video included.

Fried atom is simply a awesome speedy and easy meal recipe. I besides emotion adding rotisserie aliases baked chicken, blackened shrimp, aliases salmon to this delicious dish!

Photo of fried atom look successful a achromatic bowl.

Fried atom has ever been a staple crockery from our section take-out, but I really for illustration to make it astatine home. It is fresh successful minutes and I tin adhd our favourite ingredients to customize it to our tastes! I deliberation you’ll emotion this easy recipe, too!

How to Make Easy Fried Rice Recipe

Ingredients

Be judge to spot nan look paper beneath for nan afloat listing of ingredients, instructions, notes, and nan estimated nutritional information.

Photo of ingredients utilized to make fried rice.

Fried atom is made pinch a fewer staple ingredients. You tin past usage nan substitutions and additions suggestions that I supply arsenic a launching pad to usage what you person disposable and based connected your individual preference.

  • Rice – I emotion to usage jasmine atom successful this recipe. You tin usage immoderate atom you prefer. It each works!
  • Eggs – I’ve included eggs successful my look since they are modular successful ovum fried atom recipes. However, if you are delicate to eggs aliases for illustration not to usage them, you tin conscionable time off them retired without immoderate issues.
  • Onion and garlic – Again, these modular ingredients adhd truthful overmuch spirit to nan fried rice. They tin beryllium omitted if you prefer.
  • Vegetables – Peas and carrots adhd spirit and colour to nan dish. I usage a stiff substance of peas and carrots to make this crockery truthful speedy and easy.
  • Oils and sauce – You’ll announcement oliva and sesame lipid are listed successful this recipe. If you do not person sesame oil, you tin usage oliva lipid aliases butter. I’ve besides listed soy condiment successful nan look since it is traditionally used. However, for illustration me, galore tin not usage soy. I usage coconut aminos successful spot of nan soy condiment listed.

Step-by-Step Instructions

Photo of cooking garlic, onions, peas, and carrots successful a skillet pinch a woody spoon.

Cook onions and ail and peas and carrots. Add oliva lipid to a mean skillet group complete mean heat. Stir successful nan bulb and ail and navigator until soft and fragrant, astir 3 minutes. Add nan stiff peas and carrots and navigator for 1 much minute.

Photo of rice, peas and carrots for fried atom successful a skillet.

Add rice. Stir successful nan cooked atom and navigator until it originates to brown, astir 3 minutes.

Photo of ovum added to fried rice.

Add eggs. Move nan fried atom substance to 1 broadside of nan skillet and adhd nan eggs and scramble them.

Photo of cooked fried rice

Add condiment and oil. Stir successful nan soy condiment and sesame lipid until nan atom is evenly coated.

Photo of fried atom successful a skillet pinch greenish onions and cilantro.

Add greenish onions and cilantro. Top pinch greenish onions and cilantro.

Fried atom successful a skillet.

Fried Rice Variations

  • Chicken Fried Rice – Add rotisserie chicken, sliced aliases shredded baked chicken, aliases moreover tender grilled chicken is delicious.
  • Shrimp Fried Rice – Add garlic shrimp, blackened shrimp, aliases moreover a elemental boiled shrimp. Since nan cooking clip is very similar, you tin skip nan egg, navigator your shrimp successful a abstracted skillet, and operation it into nan fried atom correct earlier serving.
  • Beef Fried Rice – I emotion to adhd leftover shredded balsamic beef aliases pieces of sliced steak right earlier serving.
  • Vegetable Fried Rice – Omit nan ovum and adhd much steamed aliases sauteed vegetables to your fried atom while cooking. I besides emotion to usage cold, leftover cooked broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, aliases squash and operation them into nan skillet erstwhile I adhd my stiff peas and carrots. So delicious!
  • Rice-free Cauliflower Fried Rice – Use stiff cauliflower atom successful spot of nan cooked and cooled atom called for successful nan recipe!

Make Ahead and Freezing Instructions

To make ahead. Prepare arsenic directed and shop it successful an airtight instrumentality for up to 4 days.

To freeze. Quickly chill successful nan refrigerator. Then information into freezer-safe, airtight containers and frost for up to 1 month.

Fried atom successful a achromatic vessel pinch a spoon.

Here’s my Easy Fried Rice Recipe. I dream you emotion it arsenic overmuch arsenic we do!

Fried Rice Recipe

30 Minutes aliases Less 15 mins

Photo of fried atom look successful a achromatic bowl.

Prep Time 5 mins

Cook Time 10 mins

Servings 6

Course Side Dish

Cuisine Chinese

Author Robyn Stone

This easy fried rice recipe makes a delicious, speedy dish! Ready successful 15 minutes! Customize pinch your favourite add-ins! Video included.

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/4 large Vidalia onion chopped (or different saccharine onion)
  • 2 cloves garlic minced
  • 1 cup frozen peas and carrots
  • 3 cups jasmine rice cooked and cooled
  • 2 large eggs beaten
  • 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 3 tablespoons soy sauce or coconut aminos
  • 2 green onions sliced
  • 1/4 cup chopped caller cilantro optional

  • Add oliva lipid to a ample skillet group complete medium-high heat. Cook bulb and ail until nan bulb is soft and fragrant, astir 3 minutes. Add nan stiff peas and carrots and navigator for 1 much minute.

  • Add nan cooked and cooled atom and navigator until nan atom originates to brown, astir 3 minutes. Move nan atom to nan separator of skillet. Add nan beaten eggs to nan skillet and scramble. Once nan eggs are cooked, operation nan atom backmost into them.

    Photo of ovum added to fried rice.

  • Mix nan soy condiment and sesame lipid and move nan substance complete nan rice. Stir until nan atom is evenly coated pinch nan mixture. Remove from nan power and apical pinch nan greenish onions and cilantro.

    Photo of fried atom successful a skillet pinch greenish onions and cilantro.

To make ahead. Prepare fried atom arsenic directed and shop it successful an airtight instrumentality for up to 4 days.

To freeze. Quickly chill nan fried atom successful nan refrigerator. Then information into freezer-safe, airtight containers and frost for up to 1 month.

Calories: 398kcal | Carbohydrates: 76g | Protein: 10g | Fat: 5g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 3g | Trans Fat: 0.01g | Cholesterol: 62mg | Sodium: 533mg | Potassium: 183mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 175IU | Vitamin C: 2mg | Calcium: 45mg | Iron: 1mg

Enjoy!
Robyn xo

One Dish Meal Recipes

March 31, 2023

Robyn Stone

Robyn Stone is simply a wife, mom, blogger, look developer, and cookbook author. Welcome to Add a Pinch wherever I stock thousands of delicious, tested and perfected easy recipes that nan full family will love.

More
Source Addapinch

Related Article

Brioche French Toast

Brioche French Toast

6 hours ago
Out of Coriander or Cilantro? Try These Substitutes

Out of Coriander or Cilantro? Try These Substitutes

10 hours ago
Chinese 5 Spice Mix – How to Make It & How to Use It

Chinese 5 Spice Mix – How to Make It & How to Use It

11 hours ago
How to Create a Color Palette for Your Home That You Won't Get Sick Of

How to Create a Color Palette for Your Home That You Won't Get Sick Of

12 hours ago
Nigerian Food 101: Recipes to Get You Started

Nigerian Food 101: Recipes to Get You Started

14 hours ago
9 Frozen Trader Joe’s Vegan Entrées We’re Adding to Our Shopping Carts

9 Frozen Trader Joe’s Vegan Entrées We’re Adding to Our Shopping Carts

15 hours ago

Popular Article

‘Grateful to be alive’: Patron describes shooting horror ordeal at Italian restaurant in Durban

‘Grateful to be alive’: Patron describes shooting horror ordeal at Italian restaurant in Durban

22 hours ago
South Africa’s Oscar Pistorius denied parole a decade after killing girlfriend

South Africa’s Oscar Pistorius denied parole a decade after killing girlfriend

16 hours ago
Rafael Alun Tersangka KPK, Ini Tanggapan Stafsus Sri Mulyani

Rafael Alun Tersangka KPK, Ini Tanggapan Stafsus Sri Mulyani

22 hours ago
News24.com | It took 'guts and courage' for Reeva's mother to attend Pistorius' parole hearing - lawyer

News24.com | It took 'guts and courage' for Reeva's mother to attend Pistorius' parole hearing - lawyer

17 hours ago
Video: Edificio de empresa encargada de seguridad en INM luce abandonado

Video: Edificio de empresa encargada de seguridad en INM luce abandonado

6 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.