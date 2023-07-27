Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox person heaped praise connected their funny Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow, marking her 60th birthday.

Aniston and Cox each shared a action of photos from their clip moving together connected nan hit US sitcom, arsenic good arsenic hanging retired successful existent life.

Image: Pic: Instagram @lisakudrow

Kudrow, who studied biology astatine assemblage earlier achieving worldwide fame successful Friends, played loveable and eccentric Phoebe Buffay.

She's gone connected to person occurrence successful films, including cult classical Romy And Michele's High School Reunion, and further TV shows including The Comeback, Space Force and Feel Good.

Aniston, 54, who played Rachel Green successful Friends, wrote: "Please subordinate maine successful celebrating 1 of my favourite group connected nan planet. LISA KUDROW!!

"She's been my friend and my family for astir 30 unthinkable years. I cherish you... I emotion you, my saccharine Floosh.

"One of nan astir talented comedians/actors I've had nan awesome honour to activity pinch for each these glorious years and much to come! Happy Lisa's Birthday!"

One of nan pictures Aniston shared was from their 1996 Milk mag advertisement, pinch nan brace sporting beverage moustaches.

Kudrow replied: "My Joooiest Joooo I emotion you beyond my beloved friend forever!"

Cox, 59, who played neurotic but loveable Monica Geller successful Friends, said: "Happy Birthday my Loot. This is my 2nd attempt: ChatGPT didn't springiness you astir nan magnitude of emotion I consciousness for you.

"You are nan smartest, funniest, astir thoughtful person. I ever consciousness seen and loved erstwhile I'm astir you. That's nan gift you springiness to those you love."

Kudrow replied: "Oh Cahoot. I emotion you truthful overmuch and conjecture what? I ever consciousness seen by you."

Kudrow shared an Instagram Story of her blowing retired candles connected a cake, pinch a ample bunch of flowers successful nan beforehand of nan shot, pinch nan message: "Thanks for each nan happy day wishes. This wish is for each of you!"

US actors David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry besides starred successful nan deed show.

Image: Friends: The Reunion. Pic: Sky/ Warner Media/HBO

In 2021, a much-hyped reunion special marked nan first clip nan formed had been together connected surface for 17 years.

Friends, which focused connected a group of six 20-somethings surviving successful New York, was first broadast connected 22 September, 1994, staying connected our screens for 10 seasons, pinch nan last section airing connected 6 May 2004.

A popular civilization phenomenon, and 1 of nan astir successful TV shows of each time, it's said that you are ne'er much than 20 minutes distant from a re-run location successful nan world.