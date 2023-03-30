FRIENDS OF LOLITA: Florida aquarium to release orca after more than 50 years in captivity

Peta activists demanding nan state of orca ‘Lolita’, which has spent 50 years successful captivity, extracurricular nan Miami Seaquarium successful Miami, Florida, US, 6 October 2020. (Photo: EPA-EFE / CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH)

The Miami Seaquarium said it had reached a “binding agreement” pinch nonprofit Friends of Lolita to return nan whale, which precocious retired from performances, to an water residence successful nan Pacific Northwest wrong 2 years.

Lolita, a 57-year-old orca captured successful 1970 successful a cove disconnected Seattle, is besides known arsenic Toki, a sanction that is short for nan whale’s Native American sanction of Tokitae, nan Miami Herald reported. The scheme to return Lolita to her earthy residence requires national approval, according to nan newspaper.

The process to return Lolita to her “home waters” was years successful nan making, opening pinch nan transportation of nan aquarium’s ownership to The Dolphin Co, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said astatine a news conference. The institution later collaborated pinch nan nonprofit to supply aesculapian attraction to nan whale.

The Seaquarium’s erstwhile owner, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, phased retired slayer whale shows successful 2016. Lolita, erstwhile a apical attraction astatine Seaquarium, was retired from shows successful March 2022 aft guidance changed hands.

“Finding a amended early for Lolita is 1 of nan reasons that motivated america to get nan Miami Seaquarium,” The Dolphin Co Chief Executive Eduardo Albor said successful a statement.

The push to free Lolita gained momentum aft nan 2013 documentary “Blackfish” highlighted nan captivity of orcas.

Animal authorities advocates for years fought unsuccessfully successful tribunal to get Lolita’s state aft nan National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration added orcas to nan endangered type database successful 2015.

Killer whales are highly societal mammals that person nary earthy predators and tin unrecorded up to 80 years.

(Reporting by Tyler Clifford.)