From fellow Olympians to engaged! What to know about Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird's relationship

They’re world-class Olympians, and they’re caput complete heels successful love!

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird person been a powerfulness mates for years now, and their emotion communicative is conscionable arsenic inspiring arsenic their unthinkable diversion achievements.

The U.S. women’s shot star, 38, and nan WNBA legend, 42, deed it disconnected astatine nan 2016 Rio Olympics and person been beautiful overmuch inseparable since.

Rapinoe and Bird person been unfastened astir their emotion for each complete nan years, and often gush astir each different successful interviews.

Rapinoe and Bird attended nan Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2019 successful Santa Santa Monica, California, wherever Rapinoe won nan Generation Change award. Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Rapinoe erstwhile joked that she loved being a WAG (a nickname for nan wives and girlfriends of master athletes) to her prima hoops subordinate partner.

“I emotion being a WAG and a superfan,” Rapinoe told People successful 2019. “I deliberation it’s AMAZING and to beryllium capable to, you know, watch your partner transcend and excel and beryllium precisely who they are successful a nationalist forum. That’s beautiful special.”

She added that neither of them are “jealous aliases weird astir each other’s careers,” but that they simply “support each other.”

Here’s what to cognize astir Rapinoe and Bird’s relationship.

They first met astatine an Olympics photograph shoot

Rapinoe and Bird met earlier nan 2016 Rio Olympics, erstwhile they were some posing for promotional pictures wearing their uniforms and afloat makeup, according to a 2021 GQ profile.

As Rapinoe walked by, she joked to Bird, “Are you getting fresh for a game?”

Rapinoe says she regretted her corny quip soon after.

“I walked distant like, ‘You’re an idiot,’” she told GQ.

Sparks soon began to fly, but their romance didn't statesman correct away

Their paths crossed again erstwhile Rapinoe attended a golden badge triumph statement for Bird’s Olympic team.

They gravitated toward each different each evening, and earlier long, they were talking connected nan telephone regularly.

Bird recalled to GQ that she would often enactment up precocious chatting pinch Rapinoe, past drawback a fewer hours of sleep, “only to aftermath up arsenic soon arsenic imaginable to get backmost connected nan phone."

“We were breaking each nan jock rules of schedule,” she said. “If I sewage 4 hours of sleep, I would see myself lucky.”

Rapinoe sensed Bird was nan 1 from their very first date

While nan brace had been talking and texting for a while, it was a while earlier they took things to nan adjacent level.

After Rapinoe collapsed things disconnected pinch her then-fiancée, she and Bird went connected their first charismatic date.

“I was like, ‘Okay, don’t beryllium a cliché lesbian, wherever you emotion this personification erstwhile you first meet them,” Rapinoe told GQ successful 2021. “But it was conscionable instantly like, ‘Oh, this is home.’”

Bird came retired erstwhile she and Rapinoe went nationalist pinch their relationship

When Rapinoe and Bird publically shared they were dating, it besides marked Bird’s coming out.

Bird had been unfastened astir her sexuality pinch family and friends, but Rapinoe encouraged her to travel retired publicly successful 2017.

“What Megan helped maine understand was that, yes, what I was already doing was great, surviving authentically,” Bird told Time mag successful 2021. “But it was important to opportunity it, because nan much group that travel out, that’s wherever you get to nan constituent wherever cipher has to travel out. Where you tin conscionable live. And it’s not a story.”

Bird came retired successful a 2017 ESPN story, revealing that Rapinoe was her girlfriend.

“It’s happening erstwhile it’s happening because that’s what feels right,” Bird told ESPN. “So moreover though I understand location are group who deliberation I should person done it sooner, it wasn’t correct for maine astatine nan time. I person to beryllium existent to that. It’s my journey.”

Rapinoe had travel retired publically 5 years earlier successful an question and reply pinch Out magazine.

Bird and Rapinoe go nan first same-sex mates ever featured successful ESPN The Magazine’s Body Issue

The brace made history arsenic nan first openly cheery mates to beryllium featured connected nan screen of ESPN The Magazine’s Body Issue, successful 2018.

“I deliberation neither of america really wants to conscionable do things and beryllium like, ‘We’re nan cheery couple,’” Rapinoe told ESPN astatine nan time. “But to person this really unsocial conveyance to really do that, to observe who we are successful our sport, but besides nan truth that we’ll beryllium nan first cheery couple, is beautiful special.”

She added that it’s “pretty astonishing to deliberation about, particularly successful nan times we’re in. Just deliberation of really acold we’ve come, but besides nan existent ambiance and defiance successful nan look of that. Not only are we female athletes, but we’re making love arsenic well. It’s benignant of badass.”

Rapinoe projected to Bird connected bended knee astatine a swimming pool

Rapinoe popped nan mobility successful 2020 while they were successful Antigua pinch friends celebrating Bird’s 40th birthday.

As nan mates recalled to GQ, Bird was successful nan h2o successful an infinity excavation and Rapinoe was lying connected nan edge.

Suddenly, thing felt different.

“There was a look successful her eye,” Bird recalled of nan moment. “I could conscionable consciousness it. I knew what was happening.”

Rapinoe projected utilizing 1 of nan golden rings from her ain hand, according to GQ.

Bird shared a photograph of nan saccharine infinitesimal without a caption connected Instagram.

They are each other’s biggest supporters

Bird and Rapinoe ever cheer each different on, and Rapinoe has called herself Bird’s biggest “superfan.”

Bird and Rapinoe shared a buss aft Bird's Olympic triumph successful Tokyo successful 2021. Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images

“We are immense fans of each other. I person become, like, a Seattle Storm number 1 superfan, of course,” Rapinoe told People successful 2019. “I deliberation it is conscionable nan knowing of what we person to spell done and nan appreciation of, you know, each other’s skills and lives is really special. And successful nan aforesaid sense, we are conscionable normal to each other.”

They shared a saccharine infinitesimal aft Bird won her 5th Olympic golden astatine nan Tokyo Games successful August 2021.

“I americium truthful proud of you @sbird10,” Rapinoe wrote connected Instagram, sharing a photograph of her kissing Bird from nan stands. “As if I could emotion you immoderate more. Congrats baby!”

They are some passionate advocates for equality

Both Rapinoe and Bird person advocated for adjacent salary for women successful sports, and they person been progressive successful nan Black Lives Matter and Say Her Name movements.

Rapinoe was notably a cardinal leader successful nan conflict to unafraid a $24 cardinal adjacent salary colony for nan U.S. women’s nationalist shot squad successful 2022.

“In nan extremity it came together,” Rapinoe told TODAY successful 2022. “For america arsenic players I’m conscionable truthful proud of nan measurement we stuck together and really conscionable benignant of put our ft down. This is simply a immense triumph for us.”

Are Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird married?

It looks for illustration nan mates isn’t successful a immense unreserved to necktie nan knot. Bird opened up astir immoderate imaginable wedding ideas successful a 2022 question and reply pinch People.

“Stars aligning seems to beryllium nan theme,” she said. “We’re benignant of toying pinch having a wedding successful Mexico maybe.”

She added that they wanted group to consciousness comfortable astatine their early wedding, whenever that whitethorn return place.

“We besides talked astir what we wanted nan attire to be,” she said. “I deliberation fundamentally what you said, we would want group to travel arsenic themselves much than anything. More than anything, I deliberation for some maine and Megan, that’s really important successful our ain lives. So we’d want that for our guests arsenic well.”

They founded a accumulation institution focused connected ‘revolutionaries’

In December 2022, Bird and Rapinoe launched a accumulation company, A Touch More, which “centers stories of revolutionaries who move civilization forward,” according to nan company’s website.

The institution focuses connected some scripted and unscripted content, and launched past year pinch “30 for 30: Pink Card,” an audio documentary astir women successful Iran fighting for nan correct to watch soccer.

They some precocious made status announcements

Both Bird and Rapinoe precocious announced their retirements, pinch Rapinoe marking her last World Cup and master shot play this year.

Rapinoe collapsed nan news successful a property convention past month, arsenic good arsenic successful a heartfelt photo connected societal media of herself arsenic a small girl.

“It is pinch a heavy consciousness of bid & gratitude that I person decided this will beryllium my last play playing this beautiful game,” she wrote. “I ne'er could person imagined nan ways successful which shot would style & alteration my life forever, but by nan look connected this small girl’s face, she knew each along.”

Bird supported her fiancée successful nan comments.

“Congrats, baby!! That small woman is going to proceed to do truthful overmuch bully successful this world (but she judge did termination it connected nan field),” she wrote. “I emotion you.”

Rapinoe’s announcement came conscionable nether a twelvemonth aft Bird announced her status from nan WNBA.

Last month, Bird’s Seattle Storm No. 10 jersey was retired successful an affectional ceremonial co-hosted by Rapinoe and nan rapper Macklemore.

In a reside introducing Bird, Rapinoe called her fiancée “simply nan best,” according to ESPN.