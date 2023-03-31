From manual pricing to ChatGPT: How Air India is transforming under Tata

Air India, until precocious tied to an antiquated manual pricing strategy erstwhile mounting airfares, is shifting to algorithm-based package agelong utilized by rivals to thief it compression retired much gross from each flight.

In different motion of nan formerly government-owned carrier's whirlwind translator nether its caller proprietor Tata Group, Air India is testing ChatGPT, OpenAI's celebrated chatbot, to switch paper-based practices.

The push to modernise underscores nan decay near by years of under-investment arsenic Air India looks to shed decades-old bureaucratic processes and recapture customers from Dubai's Emirates and powerful home rival IndiGo.

"Frankly nan strategy is almost truthful bad it's good," Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson told Indian hose executives past week, adding that this offered nan chance to commencement from scratch alternatively than "jury-rig" existing architecture.

Air India is not only reworking each facet of operations - from systems to proviso chains - but integrating 4 Tata-related airlines, pinch Air India owed to merge pinch Vistara while low-cost Air India Express and AirAsia India besides converge.

Some areas, specified arsenic technology, let for a clean-sheet approach, nan 52-year-old New Zealander said, which is why he is putting artificial intelligence (AI) and different devices astatine nan centre of Air India's reboot.

Modern "revenue management" package intends to enactment 1 measurement up of demand, continuously anticipating wherever group want to spell and really overmuch each individual flyer is prepared to pay, alternatively than nan aged method of having 1 fare for each artifact of seats.

The consequence is higher gross per flight, making it low-hanging consequence successful nan company's transformation.