FTC opens investigation into ChatGPT over claims data may be at risk

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has opened an investigation into OpenAI connected claims it has tally afoul of user protection laws by putting individual reputations and information astatine risk, the strongest regulatory threat to nan Microsoft-backed startup yet.

The FTC this week sent a 20-page request for records astir really OpenAI – the shaper of generative artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT – addresses risks tied to its AI models.

The agency is probing if OpenAI engaged successful unfair practices that resulted successful “reputational harm” to consumers.

The investigation marks different high-profile effort to rein successful exertion companies by the FTC’s progressive chair, Lina Khan, days aft nan agency suffered a big loss in tribunal successful its conflict to extremity Microsoft MSFT.O from buying Activision Blizzard ATVI.O. The FTC has said that it will appeal the tribunal decision.

According to the FTC’s request for accusation sent to OpenAI, one of nan questions has to do pinch steps OpenAI has taken to reside its products’ imaginable to “generate statements astir existent individuals that are false, misleading, aliases disparaging.”

The Washington Post was the first to study nan probe. The FTC declined comment, while OpenAI did not instantly respond to a petition for comment.

OpenAI launched ChatGPT successful November, enthralling consumers and fueling one-upmanship astatine ample tech companies to showcase really their AI-imbued products will alteration nan measurement societies and businesses operate.

The AI title has raised wide concerns astir imaginable risks and regulatory scrutiny of nan technology.

Global regulators are aiming to use existing rules covering everything from copyright and information privateness to 2 cardinal issues: nan information fed into models and nan contented they produce, Reuters reported successful May.

In nan United States, Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer has called for “comprehensive legislation” to beforehand and guarantee safeguards connected AI and will clasp a bid of forums later this year.

OpenAI successful March also ran into problem successful Italy, wherever nan regulator had ChatGPT taken offline over accusations OpenAI violated nan European Union’s GDPR – a wide-ranging privateness authorities enacted successful 2018.

ChatGPT was reinstated later aft nan U.S. institution agreed to instal property verification features and fto European users artifact their accusation from being utilized to train nan AI model.