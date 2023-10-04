FTC orders supplement maker to pay $600K in first case involving hijacked Amazon reviews

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has approved a last consent bid successful its first-ever enforcement action complete a lawsuit involving “review hijacking,” aliases erstwhile a marketer steals user reviews of different merchandise to boost nan income of its own. In this case, nan FTC has ordered supplements retailer The Bountiful Company, nan shaper of Nature’s Bounty vitamins and different brands, to salary $600,000 for deceiving customers connected Amazon wherever it utilized a characteristic to merge nan reviews of different products to make immoderate look to person amended ratings and reviews than they different would person had if marketed nether their ain listings.

The lawsuit exposes really sellers person been exploiting an Amazon characteristic that allows sellers to petition nan creation of “variation” relationships betwixt different products and SKUs. The characteristic is meant to thief marketers and consumers alike arsenic it creates a azygous item page connected Amazon.com that shows akin products that are different only successful narrow, circumstantial ways, nan FTC explains — for illustration items that travel successful a different color, size, amount aliases flavor. For instance, a t-shirt whitethorn person a twelve SKUs associated pinch 1 different because nan garment comes successful a wide assortment of colors. For shoppers, it’s adjuvant to spot each nan options connected 1 page truthful you tin prime nan point that champion matches your needs and budget. In nan lawsuit of supplements, nan characteristic could beryllium utilized to harvester nan aforesaid products by merging various SKUs featuring different quantities of nan point successful question, for illustration bottles pinch 50, 100 aliases 200 pills, for example.

However, The Bountiful Company exploited Amazon’s characteristic to merge its newer products pinch older, well-established products which had different formulations, nan FTC said.

In 1 example, nan retailer asked Amazon to merge newer supplements for illustration Nature’s Bounty Stress Comfort Mood Booster and Nature’s Bounty Stress Comfort Peace of Mind Stress Relief Gummies pinch 3 different products: Nature’s Bounty Anxiety & Stress Relief Ashwagandha KSM-66 tablets, Nature’s Bounty Botanical Sleep tablets and Nature’s Bounty Valerian Root capsules.

Not only did nan older products person different formulations from nan newer ones, but they besides had different formulations from 1 another. In an soul institution from August 2020, nan institution moreover stated that nan astir 1,000 ratings and 4.5-star mean ratings nan newer products had were because of this variety relationship. Before nan merge, Stress Comfort had only 26 reviews and 3.2 stars. In nan email, an e-commerce head astatine Bountiful noted that consumers “unfortunately” hadn’t loved nan Stress Comfort products, but their income had “spiked nan 2nd we variated nan pages” and past continued to grow.

The institution besides merged newer Zinc Gummies pinch established products for illustration Nature’s Bounty Calcium Magnesium & Zinc caplets and Nature’s Bounty Zinc 50 mg caplets — again, products pinch different formulations. It past repeated this process pinch vitamins and supplements crossed a number of categories, from encephalon attraction tablets to elderberry softgels to vitamins and gummies and more. Brands progressive included Nature’s Bounty and Sundown Kids.

Image Credits: Screenshot of merchandise connected Amazon, via FTC complaint

The FTC cited and screenshotted much than a twelve examples from 2020 and 2021 successful its original complaint against nan vitamin and supplement maker, which successful 2021 sold its halfway brands — including Nature’s Bounty and Sundown — to Nestlé.

As a consequence of these merchandise merges, consumers who happened crossed immoderate of nan newer products would judge them to beryllium amended received than they were successful reality, arsenic they were benefiting from nan merged ratings and reviews of other, differentiated items.

“Boosting your products by hijacking different product’s ratings aliases reviews is simply a comparatively caller tactic, but is still plain aged mendacious advertising,” Samuel Levine, Director of nan FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, said this February erstwhile nan consent bid was first announced up of its nationalist remark play and finalized version.

With today’s decision, Bountiful will person to salary nan Commission $600,000 arsenic monetary alleviation for consumers. It’s besides prohibited from making akin types of misrepresentations and barred from utilizing “deceptive reappraisal strategies that distort what consumers deliberation astir its products aliases services,” nan FTC said successful a unanimous 4-0 decision.

Amazon itself has been fighting the clone reappraisal industry successful a number of ways, including through lawsuits and permanently banning brands for reappraisal fraud. But pinch The Bountiful Company, Amazon really provided nan characteristic that allowed nan retailer to perpetrate fraud — and it seemingly didn’t constabulary its use. Given that Amazon has now entered nan healthcare marketplace pinch its own online pharmacy and its new telehealth service, its inattention to health-related fraud astir hijacked vitamin and supplement reviews is moreover much concerning.

In consequence to a petition for comment, an Amazon spokesperson shared nan following:

“There’s nary spot for fraud successful Amazon’s store. We person proactive measures successful spot to forestall listing maltreatment and we continuously show our store. Our policies prohibit reviews maltreatment including offering incentives for illustration gift cards to constitute affirmative reviews. We suspend, ban, and return ineligible action against those who break these policies and region inauthentic reviews,” they said. “Amazon receives millions of reviews each week globally, which are analyzed earlier publication by our skilled investigators and blase industry-leading tools. More than 99% of products viewed by customers successful our stores incorporate only authentic reviews. Amazon will proceed to assistance enforcement agencies successful holding bad actors accountable, including nan FTC.”

Updated, 4/10/23, 3:57 p.m. ET pinch comment.