FTC probes ChatGPT over possible consumer harms

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is demanding documents from OpenAI arsenic portion of a probe into whether nan company’s conversational AI instrumentality ChatGPT harms consumers, according to a report first published by nan Washington Post.

The investigation reportedly will analyse whether ChatGPT violates user protection laws for inadequately safeguarding users’ data.

As ChatGPT has exploded successful fame successful nan 8 months since its merchandise — and kicked disconnected title among Silicon Valley’s tech companies to create competing AI chatbots — concerns person been rising complete nan technology’s imaginable to spell awry. ChatGPT is trained connected reams of matter from nan web, which helps it make human-like responses to queries, but it already has a way grounds of issuing falsehoods.

The FTC probe into nan Microsoft Corp.-backed startup marks nan first charismatic enquiry into a generative AI tool. FTC Chair Lina Khan, who testified earlier Congress connected Thursday, has been a vocal professional of nan celebrated AI chatbot, informing that regulators must “be vigilant early” successful nan section of artificial intelligence.

The FTC declined to remark connected nan nonpublic investigation. Microsoft besides declined to comment.

In consequence to a petition for comment, OpenAI referred to a tweet OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman sent Thursday afternoon. “It is very disappointing to spot nan FTC’s petition commencement pinch a leak and does not thief build trust,” Altman wrote. “That said, it’s ace important to america that [our] exertion is safe and pro-consumer, and we are assured we travel nan law. Of people we will activity pinch nan FTC.”

The probe comes aft legislature hearings successful May, during which Altman testified and called for much regularisation and independent audits of artificial intelligence. Altman has floated nan thought that nan authorities shape a abstracted agency to oversee AI regulation.

“I deliberation if this exertion goes wrong, it tin spell rather incorrect ... we want to beryllium vocal astir that,” Altman said. “We want to activity pinch nan authorities to forestall that from happening.”

In March, nan Center for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Policy, a salient tech morals group, revenge a title pinch nan FTC. The group requested an investigation into nan fast-developing exertion and called for a region successful nan training of AI models for six months to “ensure nan constitution of basal guardrails to protect consumers, businesses, and nan commercialized marketplace.”

“What we request them to do is enjoin OpenAI to forestall further releases of GPT until capable safeguards are available,” said Marc Rotenberg, nan center’s leader and a longtime privateness advocate.

Federal regularisation of artificial intelligence has lagged down nan technology’s development. Khan has said nan FTC, which enforces some antitrust and user protection laws, is looking astatine myriad issues, including really these devices tin harm consumers and whether nan starring tech companies down generative AI are utilizing information to discriminate against rivals.

In a May op-ed for nan New York Times, Khan wrote that location was small uncertainty that AI’s imaginable will beryllium “highly disruptive” but cited Facebook’s and Google’s maturation successful nan mid-2000s arsenic cautionary tales. She called those tech companies’ free services innovative, though they “came astatine a steep cost” arsenic companies tracked and sold users’ individual data.

“What began arsenic a revolutionary group of technologies ended up concentrating tremendous backstage powerfulness complete cardinal services and locking successful business models that travel astatine bonzer costs to our privateness and security,” Khan wrote. She cited collusion, monopolization, mergers and value favoritism arsenic areas wherever she already sees imaginable dangers successful nan exertion of generative AI. Fair title is besides a awesome concern, arsenic a fistful of businesses power nan unreality services, information and computing powerfulness to create AI tools.

In its request for documents from OpenAI, nan FTC asked nan institution to taxable specifications connected each of nan complaints it had received of ChatGPT making “false, misleading, disparaging aliases harmful” statements astir people, according to nan Post. The FTC is looking into whether nan institution engaged successful unfair aliases deceptive practices that caused “reputational harm” to consumers, according to nan Post.

Silicon Valley’s tech leaders person issued their ain calls for AI regulation. Google, nan developer of rival chatbot Bard, has advocated for a “multi-layered, multi-stakeholder attack to AI governance” alternatively than what it calls a “Department of AI,” nan institution wrote successful a remark to nan National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

Microsoft, successful statement pinch Altman, has called for a much centralized caller authorities agency to oversee regulatory developments.

The Senate Judiciary Committee held its first hearing Wednesday connected AI and copyright issues, pinch euphony and tech executives testifying connected topics specified arsenic adjacent usage and intelligence spot protection.

In nan legislature proceeding Thursday, Khan faced a barrage of attacks from Republican lawmakers who branded her a “bully” for her fierce antitrust stance, questioned her morals and declared her activity “a disaster.”

Bloomberg contributed to this report.