FUD and External Pressure Unites the Binance Community, CZ Claims

Changpeng Zhao – CEO of crypto speech Binance – believes his institution has formed “a tight team” partially owed to nan “Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt” (FUD) that surrounds it connected a regular basis.

The patient has been coping pinch regulatory issues pinch nan US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), nan Department of Justice (DOJ), and different watchdogs complete nan years. CEO Zhao has been changeless successful his statements, claiming Binance cooperates pinch regulators, whereas immoderate media outlets person wrongly reported antagonistic news astir nan marketplace.

‘Fighting successful nan Trenches’

In 1 of his astir caller Twitter posts, Changpeng Zhao (known successful nan crypto organization arsenic CZ) explained that nan outer unit and FUD that person been hitting Binance are cardinal factors that formed a “strong/tight team.”

“It’s not fancy squad building dinners, outings, etc. It’s not nan coaching exercises, mentors, aliases magical shrinks. It’s not nan rah-rah speeches of inspirational leaders. All of nan supra helps but fades complete time, but nan concealed is conscionable … immoderate outer pressure.”



Changpeng Zhao (CZ), Source: The Guardian

The CEO claimed his squad is “constantly successful nan trenches together,” which has built “reliance, alliance, resilience and astir importantly trust” betwixt nan members. In addition, that struggle has agreed nan Binance community, making them support nan speech moreover more.

“This, successful turn, makes america much wished to thrust towards our mission, to summation nan state of money for group each astir nan world,” he added.

Despite nan regular attacks, Binance (which turned six years this earlier this month) remains nan world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. Its marketplace stock successful spot trading stood at almost 56% (in June), whereas its rivals Coinbase and OKX marked little than 7%.

Some of nan Charges

Modern Media Company Limited (an statement that manages contented for Bloomberg successful Hong Kong) portrayed CZ arsenic nan leader of a Ponzi strategy past summer. The bashing manifest included money-laundering charges and imaginable connections pinch nan Dark Web and North Korean hackers.

Zhao called Bloomberg “unprofessional,” disagreeing pinch their story. He went moreover further, suing the media outlet for defamation.

Reuters has also fired shots astatine Binance, claiming nan authorities of Israel person confiscated astir 190 cryptocurrency accounts from nan level successful 2021. According to nan news agency, immoderate of nan addresses were tied to nan violent groups – Hamas and Islamic State.

The speech maintained that a definite newsman from nan media outlet has been “deliberately leaving retired captious facts” to coming Binance successful a bad light.

The caller disputes pinch nan US SEC and nan DOJ are besides worthy mentioning. The regulator filed a suit against Binance successful June, accusing it of violating respective rules and offering trading services pinch unregistered securities specified arsenic BNB and BUSD. The DOJ targetted Zhao, claiming he mightiness person been progressive successful money-laundering operations.

The latest accusation coincided pinch nan departure of immoderate Binance executives. Nonetheless, Zhao said the reasons were not nan ones “dreamed up by nan “news.””