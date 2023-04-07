Fury in India after eight-year-old girl is raped, strangled and then 'hacked into ten pieces' 

By David Averre

Published: 10:41 BST, 7 April 2023 | Updated: 11:35 BST, 7 April 2023

Police successful India person arrested a man who raped an eight-year-old woman earlier strangling her to decease and hacking her corpse isolated to dispose of her remains.

Kamlesh Rajput, 21, was arrested connected suspicion of rape and execution connected Sunday aft constabulary officers investigating nan disappearance of nan woman discovered bloodstains by Rajput's location successful Lopda village, adjacent Udaipur city.

Investigators later recovered integrative bags containing nan girl's remains successful a spot of isolated wasteland not acold from nan workplace of nan victim's family.

Rajput was taken into custody and later confessed to kidnapping nan woman from nan farm, taking her to his family location and raping her. He past admitted he strangled her and hacked her assemblage isolated to dispose of her remains.

A oversea of protesters from Lopda colony and surrounding towns took to Udaipur's metropolis streets this week to request a decease condemnation for Rajput and greater protections for women and girls.

They besides called for authorities to grant nan girl's family nan balanced of £50,000 successful compensation for their loss.

Udaipur constabulary superintendent Vikas Sharma told Times of India: 'When [the girl] did not return location connected March 29, her family members lodged a missing title astatine nan Mavli constabulary station. Since she was a insignificant woman we lodged an FIR and started searching for her.

'Our men successful plain apparel made a sojourn adjacent [Rajput's] location and recovered humor spots. Hence, connected nan ground of suspicion he was detained.

'Later, we recovered nan chopped assemblage parts of nan woman astatine an isolated spot adjacent his location connected Saturday evening. The accused was questioned and he confessed to person kidnapped, strangulated nan woman to decease and later chopped disconnected her assemblage parts successful respective pieces.'

Sharma added that Rajput was a 'high-school dropout' who appeared 'unperturbed' by nan heinous crime he had committed.

Udaipur constabulary said they are analysing swabs taken from nan victim's remains during postmortem, but confirmed they already person capable grounds to beryllium nan woman was raped.

Images circulating connected societal media showed Udaipur constabulary officers, Rajput and his parents who constabulary said were protecting their son. They person besides been detained.