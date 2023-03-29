Galaxy Digital CEO: AI Threatens Society More Than Cryptocurrencies

2 hours ago
  Galaxy Digital CEO: AI Threatens Society More Than Cryptocurrencies

Over nan past year, nan cryptocurrency manufacture has knowledgeable a important downturn, resulting successful salient arrests, caller allegations, and impending regulations. However, Mike Novogratz, nan CEO of Galaxy Digital, believes that governments should prioritize nan effect of AI connected nine alternatively than cryptocurrency.

During nan 2023 AI and Blockchain Summit, Novogratz stated that AI is much apt to disrupt nan world system and occupation marketplace compared to cryptocurrencies.

‘Dread nan profound clone reality of AI’

Analyst says you’ll soon beryllium fed clone identities and can’t beryllium nan reality of things and besides explained why its a threat to nan full humankind:

According to him AI is simply a larger threat than bitcoin and needs accelerated regulation. The US Government continues to place this. 

These are nan apical 5 threats: 

Job Losses: AI has a bigger imaginable to disrupt nan world system and employment marketplace than cryptocurrencies, according to Novogratz. He noted that AI technologies for illustration instrumentality learning and earthy connection processing mightiness automate galore jobs, from customer work to healthcare.

Impacting societal life: Novogratz’s remarks travel astatine a clip erstwhile galore countries are dealing pinch AI’s effect connected society. The accelerated velocity of AI investigation has raised concerns astir occupation losses, wealthiness concentration, and nan imaginable for AI systems to make harmful decisions.

Crypto vs. AI: Novogratz admitted that cryptocurrencies had nan imaginable to disrupt established financial systems, but he besides claimed that they tin beforehand financial inclusion and democratize entree to financial services. Cryptocurrencies are being utilized for peer-to-peer transactions successful emerging nations, bypassing established banking institutions.

Illicit activities: Novogratz besides addressed worries astir utilizing bitcoins for forbidden operations including money laundering and coercion financing. He based on that while cryptocurrencies are mostly linked pinch unlawful activities, astir bitcoin transactions are morganatic and transparent.

Regulation: In caller years, governments and regulators astir nan world person taken moves to modulate cryptocurrencies. China and India person outlawed their use, while nan US has taken a cautious attack to their control.

AI technology’s advancement will person far-reaching effects connected society, yet cryptocurrency regularisation remains controversial. As Novogratz has noted, governments should attraction much connected AI’s imaginable power connected nan system and occupation marketplace than connected cryptocurrencies, which mightiness summation financial inclusion and democratize entree to financial services.

Source Coinpedia

