Galaxy S23 FE listing appears on Wireless Power Consortium site

Another day, different all-but-confirmation leak astir nan fund Samsung phone

Back successful 2008, nan Wireless Power Consortium was formed to beforehand nan cosmopolitan and wide usage of a wireless charging modular among each types of phones. That led to nan creation of nan Qi standard, which is simply a shape of powerfulness transportation that astir of nan best wireless chargers are utilizing today. It seems for illustration personification made a flimsy correction connected nan Wireless Power Consortium website, however, arsenic a listing for nan all-but-confirmed Galaxy S23 FE has appeared.

In nan listing, an image of what is presumed to beryllium nan Galaxy S23 FE is pictured (via Slashleaks). The telephone successful nan station matches what we’ve seen from erstwhile leaked illustrations, too. As we noted before, it looks much for illustration nan Samsung Galaxy A54 statement of phones than nan flagship S23.

In addition, nan page notes immoderate of nan S23 FE’s wireless charging info, overmuch of which is nan nonstop aforesaid arsenic nan remainder of nan S23 statement of phones. While nan S23 FE utilizing nan aforesaid Qi wireless charging modular was expected and assumed by consumers, it’s bully to spot yet different spot of impervious that an announcement of nan S23 FE is imminent.

Just recently, successful an interview done by Android Authority, Samsung's vice president of mobile for Samsung South Africa Justin Hume said that location is an “FE-sized gap” betwixt nan Samsung Galaxy A54 G5 and nan S23. He besides said that location was to beryllium an “imminent” announcement made. We tin presume that Hume is talking astir nan S23 FE, particularly owed to leaks for illustration this Wireless Power Consortium posting.

Some leaks of nan S23 FE opportunity that nan instrumentality will person a 50MP camera that matches what nan main S23 has. It is besides rumored to usage nan Samsung-made Exynos 2200 CPU, which whitethorn beryllium rather disappointing to imaginable buyers. The remainder of nan S23 statement uses Snapdragon processors worldwide, which person shown to beryllium overmuch faster than Samsung chipsets.

Regardless of what’s wrong nan S23 FE, it’s bully to spot this type of telephone return aft nan deficiency of a Fan Edition successful nan S22 line. It’s been complete a twelvemonth and a half since nan S21 FE was released. How imminent nan S23 FE’s merchandise is depends connected really imminent nan announcement is, and that whitethorn beryllium sooner than we think.