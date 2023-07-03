Galaxy SmartTag 2 certification reveals a connectivity upgrade

What you request to know

Samsung's second-generation SmartTag locator has appeared for its Bluetooth SIG certification.

Samsung's second-generation smart locator has allegedly appeared for its Bluetooth SIG certification. MySmartPrice noticed nan quality of nan company's next-gen tracker, which was listed arsenic exemplary number EI-T5600.

Unfortunately, nan certification listing doesn't springiness america overmuch to deliberation astir successful position of what caller things we should expect. However, nan listing clues america into nan Galaxy SmartTag 2's Bluetooth 5.3 support.

Considering this is listed, nan SmartTag 2 should characteristic immoderate invited upgrades successful a mates of places complete nan Galaxy SmartTag+. Bluetooth 5.3 fundamentally brings successful immoderate much powerfulness guidance capabilities for nan device. While not successful use, nan SmartTag 2 would devour overmuch little power, efficaciously allowing its non-rechargeable artillery to past longer.

The 2021 SmartTag+ featured Bluetooth 5.0 LE connectivity, and that only fto its artillery past for astir 5 months earlier users had to procure another.

The SmartTag 2's wireless connectivity should besides spot improvements owed to nan beingness of Bluetooth 5.3, which corroborates previous rumors astir nan next-gen tracker. Unnamed South Korean sources stated nan institution was moving to present a longer wireless scope backed by stronger information features for users.

It's besides assumed that Samsung will proceed to characteristic UWB (ultra-wideband) connectivity successful its upcoming locator for a much meticulous telling of nan location of your mislaid device. Rumors suggested nan caller locator would besides characteristic akin integrations pinch a user's SmartThings location ecosystem.

Lastly, pinch nan Galaxy SmartTag 2 appearing for its Bluetooth SIG certification, a motorboat whitethorn beryllium connected nan horizon. We are heading into July, which intends Samsung's summer Unpacked event is closing in, wherever nan institution is group to motorboat a fewer caller devices.

A recently upgraded smart locator would spell good paired pinch nan company's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5, which should beryllium nan stars of nan show.