Galaxy Tab S8 vs Tab S7 & Tab S6: Should you upgrade your Samsung tablet?

Samsung makes galore of the champion Android tablets you tin buy, but for nan past fewer years, a batch of Samsung's generation-to-generation hardware updates person been very iterative. The company's latest 11-inch tablet, nan Galaxy Tab S8, is simply a awesome prime if you're successful nan marketplace for a caller Android tablet correct now, but if you've sewage a Tab S7 aliases a Tab S6 lying around, you whitethorn beryllium funny whether springing for an upgrade would beryllium worthy it. The unsatisfying short reply is that it depends connected what you expect retired of your tablet and really good nan 1 you've already sewage is holding up.

Price, specs, & readiness

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 launched successful 2022, starting astatine an MSRP of $700. Since then, nan guidelines exemplary pinch 128 GB of retention and nary LTE connectivity has travel down successful price; it's not different to spot nan Tab S8 disposable for $600, and income person brought its value arsenic debased arsenic $550. The 256GB Wi-Fi exemplary has an MSRP of $780 but is usually disposable for person to $700. The LTE versions unit for a whopping $1,100 and don't spell connected waste rather arsenic frequently, but you'll occasionally spot deals bring that value down by $100 to $200. Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung each waste nan Tab S8, arsenic do Verizon and AT&T.

The Galaxy Tab S7 was released successful 2020, pinch a unit value of $649 for nan Wi-Fi-only type pinch 128 gigs of storage. Given that it's respective years old, you'll apt person problem search it down from awesome retailers. The Tab S6 came a twelvemonth earlier astatine nan aforesaid $649 MSRP and is now good retired of accumulation and nary longer being sold astatine retail.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S8Samsung Galaxy Tab S7Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Storage 128 GB, 256 GB (expandable by MicroSD) 128, 256, 512 GB (expandable by MicroSD) 128, 256 GB (expandable by MicroSD) CPU Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Memory 8 GB, 12 GB 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Operating System Android 13 pinch One UI 5.1 Android 13 pinch One UI 5.1 Android 12 pinch One UI 4.1.1 Battery 8,000 mAh 8,000 mAh 7,040mAh Camera (Rear, Front) Rear: 13MP f/2.0, 6MP f/2.2 / Front: 12MP f/2.4 Rear: 13MP f/2.0, 5MP f/2.2 / Front: 8MP f/2.0 Rear: 13MP f/2.0, 5MP f/2.2 / Front: 8MP f/2.0 Display (Size, Resolution) 11" 1600p TFT LCD, 120Hz 11" 1600p TFT LCD, 120Hz 10.5" 1600p AMOLED, 60Hz

Design

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is simply a sleek 11-inch tablet pinch slim bezels astir its show and a boxy aluminum build that compliments Samsung's newest Galaxy S23 phones rather well. It has 4 speakers, 1 successful each corner, providing stereo sound successful either image aliases scenery orientations. Around nan back, there's a magnetic portion adjacent nan camera module for charging nan bundled S Pen stylus, positive a subtle Samsung logo etched successful nan apical near corner. Aesthetically, nan Tab S8 is astir indistinguishable from nan older Tab S7: they're nan aforesaid size pinch each nan aforesaid parts successful nan aforesaid places.

The Galaxy Tab S6 is besides mostly akin to nan newer two, but immoderate notable differences exist. For one, nan S6 has a 10.5-inch display, whereas nan newer models person 11-inch screens. The Tab S6 besides has a somewhat little boxy shape, pinch smoother curves betwixt its edges and rear panel. Still, while nan S7 and S8 whitethorn person a mostly much modern look, creation isn't a large differentiator here.

Display

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S7 stock akin displays: they some person 11-inch TFT LCD panels pinch resolutions of 1,600 x 2,560 and refresh rates up to 120Hz. The S8's show isn't an upgrade coming from nan S7 — viewed from nan front, these tablets are identical. They some person LCDs, though, alternatively than nan OLED panels successful Samsung's higher-end tablets.

The Galaxy Tab S6, meanwhile, has a 10.5-inch AMOLED display, which affords it amended contrast, deeper blacks, and much saturated colors than nan LCD screens successful either of nan newer models. It refreshes astatine 60Hz, truthful mobility won't look arsenic soft arsenic connected nan Tab S8 aliases Tab S7. Whether nan show differences represent an upgrade for you will travel down to what you worth more: soft mobility aliases cleanable OLED achromatic levels. There's besides nan insignificant size quality to contend pinch arsenic nan newer models athletics 11-inch screens, but each 3 tablets person a 16:10 facet ratio, and half an inch isn't overmuch to gain, practically speaking.

Software

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is moving Android 13 pinch One UI 5.1, Samsung's very latest package experience. It's besides eligible to support getting updates for a fewer much years, pinch Android type updates lasting until 2026 and information patches a twelvemonth longer. The Galaxy Tab S7 is besides moving Android 13 and One UI 5.1, but having received 3 Android type updates already, it's not clear whether it'll ever spot Android 14; Samsung hasn't explicitly said 1 measurement aliases nan other, and nan tablet was released earlier Samsung's committedness to offering 4 years of updates for its S-series tablets.

Meanwhile, nan Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 launched pinch Android 9 Pie successful 2019 and is presently moving Android 12 pinch One UI 4.1.1. It's improbable that nan Tab S6 will spot Android 13 successful immoderate charismatic capacity, truthful if you're worried astir package longevity, now would beryllium a bully clip to outpouring for an upgrade. That said, One UI 5.1 isn't each that different from One UI 4.1.1 successful wide use, truthful if you're happy wherever you are, cognize that you're not missing retired connected a full lot.

Performance

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, being nan newest tablet of nan three, offers nan astir up-to-date hardware, packing a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 on pinch a minimum of 8GB of RAM and an optional upgrade to 12. It shares nan aforesaid chipset pinch Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, and it's still 1 of nan fastest Android tablets connected nan marketplace today.

The Galaxy Tab S7 is simply a spot older and comes pinch a Snapdragon 865+ chipset and either 6GB aliases 8GB of RAM. It's still plentifulness powerful capable to do mundane tablet things for illustration reading, web browsing, and light-to-medium gaming, but it's not precisely a powerhouse. The type pinch 6GB of RAM, successful particular, mightiness beryllium getting a small creaky nether much demanding multitasking.

Finally, nan Tab S6 is mostly nan aforesaid arsenic nan S7. It has a Snapdragon 855 paired pinch nan aforesaid 6GB aliases 8GB of RAM, which intends it performs conscionable a small slower than nan S7. The capacity quality betwixt nan 2 generations isn't particularly pronounced.

Battery life & charging

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S7 each location an 8,000mAh artillery while nan Galaxy Tab S6 packs 7,040mAh. When these tablets were new, they each managed astir nan aforesaid magnitude of artillery life — location successful nan ballpark of 10 to 14 hours of surface clip per charge, depending connected your usage. But fixed nan S7 and S6 are getting connected successful years, if you've had either since astir nan clip they launched, your artillery capacity whitethorn beryllium flagging.

The S8 and S7 tin deed up to 45W erstwhile charging complete USB-C. The Galaxy Tab S6 tops retired astatine 15W. That's a huge quality astatine highest speeds; if you're tired of your S6's deteriorating artillery life aliases slow charging, a newer tablet will beryllium a large upgrade for you there.

Should you upgrade?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is 1 of nan champion tablets you tin bargain today, and successful nan Android world, it should beryllium your first prime if you're shopping for a caller slate pinch a surface successful nan vicinity of 11-inch. That said, changes from nan previous-generation Galaxy Tab S7 to nan newest Galaxy Tab S8 are minor. The newer tablet is simply a small faster, and... that's astir apt nan only quality astir users will notice, and only if their tablet usage is demanding enough.

But while nan Galaxy Tab S7 is nearing nan extremity of its update lifespan, nan Tab S8 should get package support for astatine slightest different 3 years, into 2026 (and moreover longer for information patches). If you're connected a Tab S7 and you're worried astir keeping your package current, you should beryllium eyeing an upgrade soon — and nan Tab S8 will supply a very akin experience.

The Galaxy Tab S6, meanwhile, is showing its property successful a number of ways. While it has an OLED — preferable successful galore ways to nan LCD panels successful nan S7 and S8 — that surface is simply a spot smaller than successful Samsung's newer tablets. It besides has a slower, 60Hz refresh rate, truthful mobility doesn't look arsenic soft connected nan Tab S6 arsenic connected Samsung's newer tablets. The Galaxy Tab S6 besides features slower charging — a max of 15W compared to nan 45W highest successful nan different 2 — and is improbable to ever get nan Android 13-based One UI 5.1 update nan Galaxy Tab S7 and S8 person already received. If you're still rocking a Galaxy Tab S6 today, you guidelines to summation a awesome woody by upgrading to nan Galaxy Tab S8.