Gambling limits for under-25s expected in new laws, reports say

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Online slot games are designed to mimic slot machines successful betting shops

By Paul Seddon & Ione Wells BBC News

Young online gamblers will look limits connected nan magnitude they tin stake nether caller laws reportedly being lined up by nan government.

The Sun newspaper said ministers would consult connected capping bets connected online slot games to betwixt £2 and £15, pinch a £2 limit for under-25s.

Gambling firms will besides beryllium taxed to money addiction treatment, according to leaks seen by nan newspaper.

The civilization department, successful complaint of gambling laws, declined to comment.

MPs who person been campaigning for tougher restrictions connected gambling told nan BBC they expected nan caller taxation connected firms and liking limits to beryllium introduced.

They added that they were besides expecting tougher affordability checks - to guarantee nan firms' customers are not gambling beyond their financial means.

But ministers are not expected to bring successful a full prohibition connected gambling advertising, arsenic immoderate campaigners want.

Proposed caller laws for gambling companies are expected to beryllium published by nan authorities successful nan coming weeks.

The alleged achromatic paper, nan biggest shake-up of nan manufacture successful complete 2 decades, was first announced successful precocious 2020 but has been many times delayed.

It is expected to present caller curbs successful England, Scotland and Wales, pinch gambling laws abstracted successful Northern Ireland. The Premier League is besides apt to work together a woody to ban sponsorship connected nan beforehand of squad shirts.

The maximum stake connected fixed-odds terminals successful bookmakers' shops was cut from £100 to £2 successful 2018.

The Sun reported that a caller taxation connected betting firms to money addiction and support services would beryllium group astatine astir 1% of profits.

Currently firms make contributions towards research, acquisition and curen into gambling harm connected a voluntary basis.

The Betting and Gaming Council (BGC), which represents gambling companies, says its largest members person pledged £100m ($125m) complete 4 years.

It precocious said it was "relaxed" astir nan preamble of a mandatory levy, arguing contributions from its members are "already connected nan table".

But it said it had concerns astir a 1% broad taxation connected each gambling companies, arguing it would beryllium unfair connected firms operating betting shops that look higher moving costs arsenic good arsenic spot taxes.

A BGC spokesperson said it had been moving pinch nan authorities connected nan rumor of online slot games, and immoderate early curbs should beryllium "proportionate" and "carefully targeted".

Gambling laws were liberalised by nan past Labour authorities - but nan party's existent leader Sir Keir Starmer said he would support tighter regulation, arsenic nan manufacture had changed a batch since then.

However, he added that he would person to study nan caller measures successful item erstwhile they are published.

Gambling successful numbers

Excluding nan National Lottery, nan gambling manufacture made almost £10bn earlier taxation successful 2021/22

£6.4bn of that magnitude came from distant (mostly online) betting, bingo and casino games

£3.5bn was made from nan onshore based sector, besides known arsenic non-remote betting astatine arcades, bingo halls, casinos and betting shops

According to nan Office for Budget Responsibility, nan gambling manufacture paid £3.2bn successful taxation successful nan 2021/22 financial year

It is estimated that location are betwixt 250,000 and 460,000 problem gamblers successful Great Britain

Support for addiction issues is disposable via nan BBC Action Line.

Intense lobbying down nan scenes has gone connected successful caller months astatine Westminster, arsenic nan finishing touches were put to nan planned caller laws.

It has raised questions astir gifts and hospitality received by MPs connected behalf of betting firms and manufacture bodies, pinch immoderate MPs describing nan narration pinch nan assemblage arsenic excessively cosy.

Betting companies person spent tens of thousands of pounds inviting MPs from nan Conservative, Labour and different parties to events successful nan past fewer years - including Ascot races, Wimbledon, shot matches, euphony gigs and awards ceremonies.