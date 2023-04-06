‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Can’t Bring Himself To Watch ‘House Of The Dragon’

1 hour ago
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. ‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Can’t Bring Himself To Watch ‘House Of The Dragon’

It’s excessively soon.

That’s nan appraisal of Game of Thrones prima Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who told Entertainment Weekly that he can’t bring himself to watch HBO’s spinoff House of nan Dragon.

“One time it came connected and I saw nan opening credits. And it was a small unusual because it was nan aforesaid euphony and nan title series was benignant of similar. I was like, ‘Ah, this is excessively soon. Too soon.'”

While nan settings for nan 2 bid are somewhat similar, House of nan Dragon is prequel to Game of Thrones, focusing connected nan Targaryen family 200 years earlier nan events depicted successful its predecessor.

Coster-Waldau plans to binge House of nan Dragon at immoderate early date, he claims.

“I’ll wait. I’ll springiness it a mates of seasons, past I tin binge-watch it and past there’s nan full thing. But I cognize that truthful galore group emotion that show, and I’m really happy for them.”

By revealing his aversion to watching nan caller series, he joins Emilia Clarke, aka Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones.

“I conscionable can’t do it,” she confessed successful a past EW interview. “It’s truthful weird. It’s truthful strange. It’s benignant of for illustration personification saying, ‘You want to spell to this schoolhouse reunion that’s not your year? You want to spell to that schoolhouse reunion?’ That’s benignant of really it feels. I’m avoiding it.”

More
Source Deadline

Related Article

Jacques Haitkin Dies: ‘Nightmare On Elm Street’ Cinematographer Was 72

Jacques Haitkin Dies: ‘Nightmare On Elm Street’ Cinematographer Was 72

47 minutes ago
Andy Serkis Says There's 'So Much To Be Uncovered' About Snoke, So Let Him Do It, Star Wars

Andy Serkis Says There's 'So Much To Be Uncovered' About Snoke, So Let Him Do It, Star Wars

1 hour ago
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Post-Credits Scene Hints At A Fan Favorite Character

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Post-Credits Scene Hints At A Fan Favorite Character

1 hour ago
The Originals: Every Season Ending, Ranked

The Originals: Every Season Ending, Ranked

1 hour ago
Apparently Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Are Back Together Following Alleged Cheating Drama

Apparently Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Are Back Together Following Alleged Cheating Drama

1 hour ago
Netflix's Sex/Life Has Been Cancelled After 2 Seasons, But Was The Showrunner's 'Dream Come True' As A Female Creator

Netflix's Sex/Life Has Been Cancelled After 2 Seasons, But Was The Showrunner's 'Dream Come True' As A Female Creator

1 hour ago

Popular Article

John Lydon revealed he joined The Masked Singer US for his late wife Nora Forster

John Lydon revealed he joined The Masked Singer US for his late wife Nora Forster

23 hours ago
zkSync Era denies 921 ETH 'stuck forever' in smart contract

zkSync Era denies 921 ETH 'stuck forever' in smart contract

23 hours ago
Kim Kardashian reveals she's been working on a 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

Kim Kardashian reveals she's been working on a 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

23 hours ago
Missing Texas 6-year-old whose mother left the country is now believed dead

Missing Texas 6-year-old whose mother left the country is now believed dead

23 hours ago
Donald Trump Should “Just Tell The Truth,” Stormy Daniels Tells Piers Morgan; “Could Be Something We Don’t Know,” Porn Star Postulates

Donald Trump Should “Just Tell The Truth,” Stormy Daniels Tells Piers Morgan; “Could Be Something We Don’t Know,” Porn Star Postulates

23 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.