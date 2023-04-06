‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Can’t Bring Himself To Watch ‘House Of The Dragon’

It’s excessively soon.

That’s nan appraisal of Game of Thrones prima Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who told Entertainment Weekly that he can’t bring himself to watch HBO’s spinoff House of nan Dragon.

“One time it came connected and I saw nan opening credits. And it was a small unusual because it was nan aforesaid euphony and nan title series was benignant of similar. I was like, ‘Ah, this is excessively soon. Too soon.'”

While nan settings for nan 2 bid are somewhat similar, House of nan Dragon is prequel to Game of Thrones, focusing connected nan Targaryen family 200 years earlier nan events depicted successful its predecessor.

Coster-Waldau plans to binge House of nan Dragon at immoderate early date, he claims.

“I’ll wait. I’ll springiness it a mates of seasons, past I tin binge-watch it and past there’s nan full thing. But I cognize that truthful galore group emotion that show, and I’m really happy for them.”

By revealing his aversion to watching nan caller series, he joins Emilia Clarke, aka Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones.

“I conscionable can’t do it,” she confessed successful a past EW interview. “It’s truthful weird. It’s truthful strange. It’s benignant of for illustration personification saying, ‘You want to spell to this schoolhouse reunion that’s not your year? You want to spell to that schoolhouse reunion?’ That’s benignant of really it feels. I’m avoiding it.”