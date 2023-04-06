Gamescom Opening Night Live Set For August 22 With News And Reveals Expected

2 hours ago
Although E3 2023 is not going forward, different awesome summertime gaming event--Gamescom--is still connected nan books for August. The arena will footwear disconnected pinch different version of Geoff Keighley's Gamescom Opening Night Live, which is scheduled for Tuesday, August 22.

Keighley confirmed nan day connected societal media, saying he's excited to return to Cologne, Germany for nan show to beryllium location pinch fans and manufacture members. Gamescom Opening Night Live is historically an arena wherever news is announced and trailers are released, and we expect 2023 to beryllium nary different. A circumstantial clip for nan arena has not been confirmed, but past year's Opening Night Live showcase began astatine 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET and ran for astir 2 hours.

Get [email protected]: Opening Night Live returns unrecorded connected Tuesday, August 22 from Koelnmesse successful Germany.
Excited to beryllium backmost successful Cologne pinch nan fans and industry, streaming video crippled news straight to you. pic.twitter.com/5FGuK5pW2F

— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) April 6, 2023

The Gamescom Opening Night Live arena is nan preamble to Gamescom, which runs August 23-27 astatine nan Koelnmesse accumulation center. Hundreds of thousands are group are expected to be what it usually 1 of nan astir wide attended video crippled events of nan year.

Gamescom Opening Night Live is Keighley's 2nd awesome gaming arena for Summer 2023, pursuing Summer Game Fest successful June. The arena streams unrecorded from Los Angeles connected Thursday, June 8. It will beryllium followed by Microsoft's ain Xbox Games Showcase connected June 11, pinch a Starfield Direct arena instantly aft it.

E3 2023 was scheduled for June 13-16, but organizers ReedPop and nan ESA precocious announced that nan show will not spell guardant owed to a deficiency of interest.

