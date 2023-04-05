Gas Prices Hit Five-Month High—Could They Hit $5 Again?

Topline

National mean state prices reached a five-month precocious Wednesday, surpassing $3.50 per gallon for nan first clip since November, pursuing Saudi Arabia’s determination Sunday to drastically trim lipid accumulation and arsenic analysts pass rising lipid prices and precocious request frighten to bring prices backmost toward grounds highs past summer—though astatine slightest 1 expert doubts they’ll return to nan dreaded $5 mark.

Gas prices changeable up to a five-month precocious Wednesday, arsenic request rises and inventories fall. Newsday via Getty Images

Key Facts

The nationalist mean for a gallon of state deed $3.51 Wednesday, according to GasBuddy, pursuing a 10-cent spike successful prices complete nan past 10 days, though state prices are still 65 cents little than they were a twelvemonth agone and much than $1.50 disconnected their all-time highest past June. The jump successful prices comes 3 days aft a group of lipid producers, including Saudi Arabia Algeria, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Oman and nan United Arab Emirates, announced plans to trim up to 1.15 cardinal barrels of lipid per time starting adjacent period and lasting done nan extremity of nan year—throwing a wrench successful nan already volatile world power market. GasBuddy petroleum expert Patrick De Haan said he believes those cuts will origin lipid prices to jump betwixt $3 and $6 per barrel, though nan alteration successful value motorists salary astatine nan pump could beryllium a marginal summation of 5-15 cents. Andrew Gross, a spokesperson for AAA, attributed nan jump successful prices to precocious request and rising prices of oil, which is refined into gasoline and diesel, pinch nan U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate rising 4.26% twelvemonth to day to $80.22, and nan world benchmark Brent Crude Oil shooting up 2.87% since New Year’s, to $81.32. In nan week ending March 24, state request roseate from 8.96 cardinal barrels per time to 9.15 cardinal barrels per day, according to nan Energy Information Agency, while state reserves fell complete that clip from 229.6 cardinal barrels to 226.7 cardinal barrels.

Contra

Despite analysts’ warnings that nan operation of precocious lipid prices, rising demand, debased inventory and marketplace vulnerability could bring prices toward past summer’s grounds precocious of $5.02, 1 expert believes that’s an improbable scenario. GasBuddy caput petroleum expert Patrick De Haan said precocious past period there’s an “extremely agelong shot” of state prices returning to that grounds and that they mightiness not moreover deed $4, connected average, this summer, penning successful a Tweet, “a LOT would person to spell wrong” to scope that all-time high.

Surprising Fact

Gas prices are highest successful California, wherever drivers are paying $4.85 per gallon, though they person travel down steadily from $4.90 a period ago, according to AAA data. Gas prices had skyrocketed past twelvemonth successful California—which typically leads nan state successful state prices—amid tight supplies and respective refinery shutdowns, setting a record successful Los Angeles past October astatine $6.49 per gallon (prices successful Los Angeles County person since dropped to $4.89). Drivers successful Colorado person besides seen a driblet successful prices complete nan past month, from $3.99 to $3.48. Prices person besides fallen complete that clip successful New Mexico, from $4.32 to $4.22, Wyoming ($3.42 to $3.29), Idaho ($3.66 to $3.55) and Arizona ($3.68 to $3.31).

Tangent

Outside of California, nan highest prices tin beryllium recovered successful Hawaii, wherever prices mean astatine $4.80, and Alaska ($4.83), followed by Washington ($4.33), Arizona ($4.31), Nevada ($4.22) and Illinois ($3.87), according to AAA. The lowest: Mississippi ($3.06), Arkansas ($3.11), Kansas ($3.14), Missouri ($3.16), Oklahoma ($3.16) and Texas ($3.18).

Further Reading

Gas Prices Hit Two-Month High, Though Experts Doubt They Will Rebound To $5—Here’s Where They’re Most Expensive (Forbes)

Will Gas Prices Hit $5 Again Soon? Analyst Says ‘Extremely Long Shot’ (Forbes)