General Motors plans to phase out Apple CarPlay in EVs, with Google's help

General Motors plans to shape retired widely-used Apple CarPlay and Android Auto technologies that let drivers to bypass a vehicle's infotainment systems, shifting alternatively to built-in infotainment systems developed pinch Google for early electrical vehicles.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto systems let users to reflector their smartphone screens successful a vehicle's dashboard display.

GM's determination to extremity offering those systems successful early electrical vehicles, starting pinch nan 2024 Chevrolet Blazer, could thief nan automaker seizure much information connected really consumers thrust and complaint EVs.

GM is designing nan on-board navigation and infotainment systems for early EVs successful business pinch Alphabet Inc.'s Google.

The determination to shape retired CarPlay smartphone projection exertion is simply a setback for Apple Inc. successful nan title pinch Google to seizure much existent property connected conveyance dashboards successful North America. GM's Chevrolet marque successful nan past boasted of offering much models pinch CarPlay aliases Android Auto than immoderate different brand.

GM has been moving pinch Google since 2019 to create nan package foundations for infotainment systems that will beryllium much tightly integrated pinch different conveyance systems specified arsenic GM's Super Cruise driver assistant. The automaker is accelerating a strategy for its EVs to beryllium platforms for integer subscription services.

By 2035, GM's extremity is to shape retired accumulation of caller combustion light-duty vehicles.

GM would use from focusing engineers and finance connected 1 attack to much tightly connecting in-vehicle infotainment and navigation pinch features specified arsenic assisted driving, Edward Kummer, GM's main integer officer, and Mike Himche, executive head of integer cockpit experience, said successful an interview.

"We person a batch of caller driver assistance features coming that are much tightly coupled pinch navigation," Himche told Reuters. "We don’t want to creation these features successful a measurement that are limited connected personification having a cellphone."

Buyers of GM EVs pinch nan caller systems will get entree to Google Maps and Google Assistant, a sound bid system, astatine nary other costs for 8 years, GM said. GM said nan early infotainment systems will connection applications specified arsenic Spotify's euphony service, Audible and different services that galore drivers now entree via smartphones.

"We do judge location are subscription gross opportunities for us," Kummer said. GM Chief Executive Mary Barra is aiming for $20 cardinal to $25 cardinal successful yearly gross from subscriptions by 2030.

GM plans to proceed offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mirroring systems successful its combustion models. Owners of vehicles equipped pinch nan mirroring technologies will still beryllium capable to usage nan systems, GM said.

Drivers besides will still beryllium capable to perceive to euphony aliases make telephone calls connected iPhones aliases Android smartphones utilizing Bluetooth wireless connectivity, GM said.