Genshin Impact 3.6 is a huge update: more of Sumeru to explore, new artifacts, a free Faruzan, plus Baizhu and Kaveh

Genshin Impact 3.6 is retired April 12 – technically precocious connected April 11 for Western players – and it looks for illustration 1 of nan biggest updates of nan ongoing Sumeru arc.

The headliner is simply a caller chunk of Sumeru to explore, conscionable successful lawsuit you thought this region couldn't get immoderate bigger (say a dream for mobile players). Split betwixt oases and wastelands, this caller area was erstwhile a battleground successful nan Khaenri'ahn warfare that's been looming complete Genshin lore. It's location to a caller play boss, Apep, nan Dragon of Verdure, and we'll besides brushwood Anemo and Hydro Hilichurls arsenic good arsenic a caller world boss.

We'll request those leader materials to level up Baizhu and Kaveh, respectively nan caller five-star and four-star characters of nan patch. Baizhu will debut successful nan 2nd half of nan spot alongside a rerun for Ganyu, and Baizhu will beryllium 1 of nan four-stars connected their banners. The first half of nan update will spot reruns for Nahida, who comes successful astatine nan apical of our Genshin Impact tier list, and Bloom master Nilou.

Baizhu is simply a Dendro catalyst healer who tin create impermanent shields utilizing his elemental burst. These shields look periodically on pinch a burst of healing, and they'll buff definite Dendro reactions connected apical of giving you immoderate defense. Kaveh is simply a Dendro claymore personification who tin infuse his sweeping normal attacks, while his accomplishment and burst buff and expedite dendro halfway explosions, benignant of for illustration Nilou.

Strangely, nan caller artifacts successful this update don't look to synergize pinch Baizhu aliases Kaveh overmuch astatine all. The Nymph's Dream group boosts Hydro harm connected its two-piece, pinch nan four-piece providing further Hydro harm and onslaught bonuses erstwhile you onshore different types of attacks (normal, charged, etc.). Vourukasha's Glow, meanwhile, feels tailor-made for Dehya, but it won't extremity her being nan worst five-star successful nan game. Its two-piece increases your HP, which could beryllium bully for Nilou aliases potentially Baizhu, and nan four-piece buffs your accomplishment and burst harm by up to 50% erstwhile you return damage.

Update 3.6 is besides beautiful event-heavy, pinch nan Sumeru show Parade of Providence bringing six minigames nether nan Interdarshan Championship arsenic good arsenic nan Wisdom Gala. Anemo support Faruzan will beryllium a free reward from this event, which is bully news for nan Wanderer and Xiao fans who haven't pulled her yet. We'll spot further events later successful nan spot too, truthful nan adjacent six weeks of Genshin are looking beautiful stacked.

Genshin Impact dev Hoyoverse has a caller game, Honkai: Star Rail, coming adjacent month.