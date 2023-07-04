Genshin Impact reveals the Fontaine characters that will make its next billion dollars

Genshin Impact has dropped a motherlode of Fontaine and update 4.0 reveals successful nan past 12 hours, momentarily coaxing nan game's organization retired of hibernation and into nan sunlight arsenic everyone prepares for nan fashionable caller region and nan billions its gorgeous characters will no-doubt rake successful for developer Hoyoverse.

A far-reaching video teaser dubbed nan Final Feast group nan avalanche successful motion, pinch astir a twelve Fontaine characters revealed. We've seen immoderate of them earlier successful years-old lore snippets, but this is simply a large and mostly brand-new look into nan movers and shakers of Fontaine. We person names and sound actors for them, too.

Freminet — Paul Castro Jr.

Egeria — Courtney Steele

Lyney — Daman Mills

Lynette — Anairis Quiñones

Navia — Brenna Larsen

Charlotte — Maya Aoki Tuttle

Wriothesley — Joe Zieja

Sigewinne — Sarah Williams

Clorinde — Crystal Lee

"The Knave" Arlecchino — Erin Yvette

Furina — Amber Lee Connors

Neuvillette — Ray Chase

Thanks to nan Japanese Genshin Impact Twitter, we tin commencement to put immoderate of these names to faces. Standouts see Clorinde, nan Bloodborne Lady Maria lookalike who wears an Electro imagination successful nan trailer, and Navia, nan aureate blonde whose Geo imagination tin besides beryllium seen. As a reminder, Navia is nan first Geo characteristic announced since Yun Jin's merchandise successful January 2022. Furina, nan white-haired apical chapeau enthusiast seen astatine 3:08, is besides expected to beryllium a Hydro personification – seemingly moreover nan Hydro archon – fixed her coloration, teardrop adornments, and conspicuous sanction (it's a agelong story; inquire Kusanali, I mean Buer, I mean Nahida)

"Sometimes it distracts pinch a feint, others it pretends to gaffe up and uncover a flaw... When things get serious, sleight of manus dazzles much than nan magic itself. Can you conjecture what it is?"#GenshinImpact #Lyney

Official specifications for Freminet, Lyney, and Lynette arrived connected nan heels of nan large trailer, confirming their debut successful update 4.0 arsenic Fontaine's first playable characters. Given Genshin Impact's two-banner structure, it's apt 1 of these 3 characters is simply a four-star, though nan first five-star of Fontaine is presently anyone's guess. Freminet and Lyney some get a batch of surface clip successful nan caller video, truthful my gut says they're some five-stars.

Freminet is simply a Cryo claymore personification described arsenic a stone-faced lone wolf of a diver. His characteristic explanation besides says he's an automaton, which fits pinch nan humanoid robots seen successful nan Fontaine location teaser. Lyney is simply a Pyro user, arsenic good arsenic one-half of nan magic enactment that besides includes adjunct and Anemo personification Lynette. Given that Lynette is Lyney's assistance, it's easy to image Lyney being a five-star pinch Lynette arsenic a four-star connected his banner, but that's conscionable speculation.

"That's already nan 5th clip this month... Haven't you learned not to messiness pinch Lynette?"— Words muttered by Freminet to a vacuum cleaner, overheard by Lyney arsenic he near his room successful nan dormant of night.◆ LynetteElegance successful nan Shadows◆ "Multi-Function Magic Assistant"◆…

We cognize Charlotte to beryllium a Cryo personification from nan update 3.8 reveal, and Lyney and Lynette person been shown before. Notably absent from this database is Arlecchino, nan white-and-black-haired Harbinger positioned arsenic nan antagonist of nan video. We first met Arlecchino successful a Fatui Harbinger teaser from past year, which confirmed she's codenamed The Knave and voiced successful English by Erin Yvette.

We don't cognize if Arlecchino will beryllium playable yet, but she's an early frontrunner for nan most-anticipated Fontaine character. Naturally, fans are expressing their thirst successful several, highly normal ways.

not to beryllium melodramatic aliases anything, but one would virtually trim down an full wood of trees pinch a insubstantial weapon while fighting disconnected chaotic rabid creatures barehanded and build a medieval castle pinch nan wood conscionable for a chance that arlecchino would look astatine maine for moreover a little instant.

SHE'S SO BEAUTIFUL, I'M IN TEARS

How I look asking Arlecchino to measurement connected maine

GOD ARLECCHINO IS SO MOTHER 😭

