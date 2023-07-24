George Alagiah death: BBC News presenter shared poignant message in final report

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for each nan latest intermezo news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter

George Alagiah shared a powerful connection successful his last study connected BBC News earlier his death.

The award-winning journalist died connected Monday (24 July) aged 67 from bowel cancer. Alagiah, who had presented nan BBC News At Six for nan past 20 years, was first diagnosed pinch nan information successful 2014.

At nan extremity of Monday’s night’s version of nan programme, his erstwhile workfellow Sophie Raworth shared that Alagiah had hoped to travel into nan BBC workplace 1 past clip to convey nan viewers. However, he did not get nan chance.

In a video montage successful his honour which featured clips and pictures, Alagiah admitted it had taken him clip to process nan test aft he was first told he had bowel cancer.

“My life, for what it is worth, is divided into pre-cancer and post-cancer. The weird point astir a bowel crab travel is you don’t really cognize nan opening and you don’t really cognize nan end,” he said successful nan video.

“So I cognize nan time I was diagnosed pinch bowel cancer, but I don’t cognize erstwhile it started. Because I was astatine nan apical of my game, I was having a awesome clip astatine activity and home, and past abruptly you perceive those words ‘I’m sorry to show you Mr Alagiah, you’ve sewage bowel cancer’.

“At first erstwhile you’re told, you don’t cognize really to respond and it took maine a while to understand what I needed to do.”

He continued: “For me, I had to get a spot of contentment and nan only measurement I knew really to do that was virtually to look backmost astatine my life.

Award-winning journalist George Alagiah died connected Monday (PA Wire)

“Actually, erstwhile I look backmost to my journey, wherever it each started, looked astatine nan family I had, nan opportunities my family had, nan awesome bully luck to bump into Fran who’s been my woman and person for each these years. The kids that we brought up, it didn’t consciousness for illustration a failure.

“I wish I hadn’t had cancer, obviously. But I person crab and I’m gladsome of nan things I’ve learned astir myself and astir my community, my friends and my family arsenic a result

“I person gotten to a spot to spot life arsenic a gift. Rather than benignant of worrying astir erstwhile it’s going to extremity and really it’s going to end, I’ve sewage to a spot wherever I tin spot it for nan gift it is. I consciousness that gift keenly each morning.”

Before airing nan video connected nan BBC’s News At Six, Raworth remembered Alagiah arsenic a “man of awesome values and indomitable spirit”.

She recalled launching nan evening news show pinch him 20 years successful January 2003, saying that he felt “enormously proud and privileged” to beryllium presenting nan programme.

“He loved being successful nan newsroom, being portion of nan team, and he made a bully cup of beverage arsenic well. We each adored him,” Raworth added.

“He felt a existent relationship pinch nan assemblage too. After he was diagnosed pinch cancer, conscionable complete 9 years ago, he received thousands of letters and messages from group who wrote to him arsenic if they knew each other, strangers who said to him arsenic a friend.

“He was really touched by your support. George was a man of awesome values and indomitable spirit. A large grin of velvety love, a awesome friend.”

Additional reporting by Press Association.