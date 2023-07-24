George Alagiah death: BBC newsreader dies aged 67 after bowel cancer diagnosis

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for each nan latest intermezo news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter

BBC newsreader George Alagiah has died astatine nan property of 67, his supplier has announced.

In a connection issued to nan PA news agency, Mary Greenham said: “I americium truthful terribly sorry to pass you that George Alagiah died peacefully today, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

“George fought until nan bitter extremity but sadly that conflict ended earlier today.”

Greenham continued: “George was profoundly loved by everybody who knew him, whether it was a friend, a workfellow aliases a personnel of nan public. He simply was a awesome quality being. My thoughts are pinch Fran, nan boys and his wider family.”

The Sri Lanka-born journalist and look of BBC News At Six was diagnosed pinch shape 4 bowel cancer, which had dispersed to his liver and lymph nodes, successful April 2014.

Alagiah underwent 2 rounds of chemotherapy and respective operations, including nan removal of astir of his liver.

In October past year, nan presenter announced that he would beryllium taking different break from his workplace duties pursuing different scan.

“A caller scan showed that my crab has dispersed further truthful it’s backmost to immoderate reliable stuff,” he said successful a connection astatine nan time. “I’m missing my colleagues. Working successful nan newsroom has been specified an important portion of keeping energised and motivated.”

In nan years since his diagnosis, Alagiah took aggregate breaks from presenting owed to struggles pinch his health.

In October 2015, a twelvemonth aft announcing his diagnosis, he said that his curen was complete and returned to BBC News At Six nan pursuing month.

BBC newsreader George Alagiah (PA Media)

In December 2017, however, Alagiah underwent further curen distant from activity earlier later returning to nan studio. He took different hiatus successful October 2021 and returned to screens successful April 2022.

That aforesaid year, Alagiah appeared successful a run for Macmillan Cancer Support successful which he said astir his acquisition of surviving pinch shape 4 bowel cancer.

“People ever inquire maine really I header and it’s nan hardest question,” he said successful nan campaign.

“The situation astatine first was getting my crab test consecutive successful my caput – contempt having truthful overmuch going for me, a successful profession and a loving family, present I was conscionable being told I was dying.”

BBC head wide Tim Davie has shared a connection connected societal media paying tribute to nan precocious presenter.

“Across nan BBC, we are each incredibly sad to perceive nan news astir George. We are reasoning of his family astatine this time,” wrote Davie. “George was 1 of nan champion and bravest journalists of his procreation who reported fearlessly from crossed nan world arsenic good arsenic presenting nan news flawlessly.”

Alagiah ‘was loved by each and we will miss him enormously’ said BBC head wide Tim Davie (Rex)

Davie continued: “He was much than conscionable an outstanding journalist, audiences could consciousness his kindness, empathy and awesome humanity. He was loved by each and we will miss him enormously.”

Alagiah joined nan BBC successful 1989. There, he spent galore years arsenic 1 of nan broadcaster’s starring overseas correspondents earlier taking connected presenting duties.

He first began hosting BBC News astatine Six successful early 2003 alongside co-host Natasha Kaplinsky. After Kalpinsky’s departure from nan programme successful 2007, Alagiah fronted nan news bulletin solo.

Throughout his illustrious career, Alagiah interviewed a number of high-profile figures, including erstwhile president of South Africa Nelson Mandela, Archbishop Desmon Tutu, and erstwhile Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe.

He was appointed Officer of nan Order of nan British Empire (OBE) successful nan 2008 caller twelvemonth honours.

Alagiah was nan writer of aggregate books, including A Home From Home: From Immigrant Boy to English Man (2006), which explored nan migrant acquisition arsenic lived by Alagiah successful nan UK.

He is survived by his wife, Frances Robathan, and 2 children.

Additional reporting from PA