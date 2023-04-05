The Easter Bunny successful Ostereistedt, bluish Germany, erstwhile again received tens of thousands of requests from children hoping to person their wishes realized.

The meaning of Ostereistedt loosely translates to "Easter ovum town" successful English, and children person been sending their letters location for nan past 4 decades.

Where did nan letters travel from?

According to Deutsche Post, immoderate 70,000 letters were received astatine nan station agency successful nan colony immoderate 30 kilometers (19 miles) northeast of Bremen.

A person dressed arsenic an Easter Bunny was seen delivering nan past of nan children's requests.

More than a 1000 letters came from abroad, from a full of 40 different countries, including Australia and Brazil. Ukrainian children surviving successful Germany because of nan conflict backmost home also wrote to nan Easter Bunny. Many of nan youngsters from Ukraine said they were grateful to unrecorded successful Germany and had already made friends.

Rabbit figures guidelines successful beforehand of nan colony motion of Ostereistedt, which translates arsenic 'Easter ovum town'Image: Focke Strangmann/dpa/picture alliance

The full is really down 10,000 connected past year's fig — and well short of a peak of 100,000 successful 2021, when the coronavirus pandemic was astatine its height.

What did nan letters say?

The tradition aims to promote children to constitute letters. In response, Deutsche Post's Easter station agency sends backmost colorful Easter-themed letters written by a squad of volunteers.

Whether it was bid connected earth, cinema tickets aliases much chocolate, nan children were keen to fto nan bunny cognize what they wanted this year.

One missive writer, Lola from Baden-Württemberg, asked what nan Easter Bunny's favourite nutrient was. Another, Fynn from Rhineland-Palatinate, wanted to spell to nan movies pinch him.

"With each letter, I spot nan children's eyes ray up erstwhile they find nan reply successful nan letterbox," said Doris Kröger, caput of nan Easter Post Office.

jsi/rc (dpa, KNA)