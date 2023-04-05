German Easter Bunny gets 70,000 letters from children

46 minutes ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. German Easter Bunny gets 70,000 letters from children

The Easter Bunny successful Ostereistedt, bluish Germany, erstwhile again received tens of thousands of requests from children hoping to person their wishes realized.

The meaning of Ostereistedt loosely translates to "Easter ovum town" successful English, and children person been sending their letters location for nan past 4 decades. 

Where did nan letters travel from?

According to Deutsche Post, immoderate 70,000 letters were received astatine nan station agency successful nan colony immoderate 30 kilometers (19 miles) northeast of Bremen.

A person dressed arsenic an Easter Bunny was seen delivering nan past of nan children's requests.

More than a 1000 letters came from abroad, from a full of 40 different countries, including Australia and Brazil. Ukrainian children surviving successful Germany because of nan conflict backmost home also wrote to nan Easter Bunny. Many of nan youngsters from Ukraine said they were grateful to unrecorded successful Germany and had already made friends.

Rabbit figures guidelines successful beforehand of nan colony motion of Ostereistedt. Every year, volunteers successful nan village's organization halfway reply letters sent to nan Easter Bunny by children from each complete Germany and abroad.Rabbit figures guidelines successful beforehand of nan colony motion of Ostereistedt, which translates arsenic 'Easter ovum town'Image: Focke Strangmann/dpa/picture alliance

The full is really down 10,000 connected past year's fig — and well short of a peak of 100,000 successful 2021, when the coronavirus pandemic was astatine its height.

What did nan letters say?

The tradition aims to promote children to constitute letters. In response, Deutsche Post's Easter station agency sends backmost colorful Easter-themed letters written by a squad of volunteers.

Whether it was bid connected earth, cinema tickets aliases much chocolate, nan children were keen to fto nan bunny cognize what they wanted this year.

Some of nan Ukrainian children who wrote said they were grateful to unrecorded successful Germany and had already made friends. Some besides mentioned that they wanted to study German.

One missive writer, Lola from Baden-Württemberg, asked what nan Easter Bunny's favourite nutrient was. Another, Fynn from Rhineland-Palatinate, wanted to spell to nan movies pinch him.

"With each letter, I spot nan children's eyes ray up erstwhile they find nan reply successful nan letterbox," said Doris Kröger, caput of nan Easter Post Office.

jsi/rc (dpa, KNA)

More
Source Dw

Related Article

Someone is torching trees in Northeast Los Angeles, prompting fear and an investigation

Someone is torching trees in Northeast Los Angeles, prompting fear and an investigation

44 minutes ago
Coolio: Gangsta's Paradise rapper died of fentanyl overdose - manager

Coolio: Gangsta's Paradise rapper died of fentanyl overdose - manager

1 hour ago
Biden administration report on Afghanistan mostly blames Trump for disastrous withdrawal

Biden administration report on Afghanistan mostly blames Trump for disastrous withdrawal

2 hours ago
One Romanian family's fatal attempt to reach the US

One Romanian family's fatal attempt to reach the US

2 hours ago
Africa's week in pictures: Earth, water, leaf

Africa's week in pictures: Earth, water, leaf

2 hours ago
Japan's missing military helicopter likely crashed into sea

Japan's missing military helicopter likely crashed into sea

2 hours ago

Popular Article

CEK FAKTA: Disebut Markus oleh Mahfud MD, Jokowi Bekukan DPR?

CEK FAKTA: Disebut Markus oleh Mahfud MD, Jokowi Bekukan DPR?

19 hours ago
Disebut-sebut Akan Kudeta Demokrat, Ternyata Ini Harta Kekayaan Moeldoko

Disebut-sebut Akan Kudeta Demokrat, Ternyata Ini Harta Kekayaan Moeldoko

19 hours ago
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he plans to retire after 2025 season

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he plans to retire after 2025 season

11 hours ago
Pengurus RT di Kapuk Minta THR ke Warga, Heru Budi: Nanti Saya Telepon Lurahnya

Pengurus RT di Kapuk Minta THR ke Warga, Heru Budi: Nanti Saya Telepon Lurahnya

19 hours ago
CEK FAKTA, Geger! 30 Artis dan 3 Grup Band Terkenal Terlibat Kasus Pencucian Uang Rafael Alun Trisambodo?

CEK FAKTA, Geger! 30 Artis dan 3 Grup Band Terkenal Terlibat Kasus Pencucian Uang Rafael Alun Trisambodo?

19 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.