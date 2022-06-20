Get 30% Off Any One of Master & Dynamic's Excellent Headphones - CNET

Master & Dynamic makes immoderate really bully headphones, including nan MW75, an Apple AirPods Max competitor, and the freshly updated MH40, which features caller drivers and a caller chipset that delivers improved sound and performance. However, they're pricey, pinch nan MH40 costing $399 and nan MW75 moving $599. That's why I'm highlighting nan company's 30% disconnected "friends and family sale" that's activated erstwhile applying nan codification GIVEGET30 astatine checkout. The waste ends April 10. 

I'm a instrumentality of nan MW75, which comes successful aggregate colour options and is connected our best headphones of 2023 list, but it's retired of astir people's value range. With that 30% discount, though, you get astir $180 off, truthful you're looking astatine $420. Meanwhile, nan caller MH40 gets a $120 value chop to $279. 

Read more: Master & Dynamic MW75 hands-on review

All of Master & Dynamic's headphones are good built (they're sturdy) and person a unsocial retro-modern look. The MW75 does sound a small amended than nan caller MH40 and features progressive sound canceling. But nan MH40 sounds much refined than its predecessor, pinch support for nan AAC and AptX audio codecs, and besides has improved voice-calling performance. Additionally, you tin plug its USB-C cablegram successful to a machine aliases Android smartphone for a wired integer relationship for high-resolution audio.  

I for illustration Master & Dynamic's $299 MW08 earbuds, which are surely much enticing astatine astir $210 (with nan 30% disconnected code). But statement that they've been retired for a while and nan MW09s whitethorn beryllium connected nan horizon.  

